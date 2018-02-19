Amerikaanse skiër tekent voor eerste homoseksuele zoen op de Spelen op nationale televisie en wordt bedolven onder de steun
Voor zijn kwalificatierun in het slopestyle kuste de 26-jarige Amerikaan zijn vriend Matthew Wilkas vol op de mond. En dat had de cameraman van NBC ook gezien waarop de innige omhelzing plots live op de Amerikaanse televisie te zien was.
"Ik was me er niet van bewust dat dit moment gefilmd werd, maar ik ben zo blij dat het wel is gebeurd", schreef Kenworthy bij de afbeelding op Twitter. "Als kind had ik niet durven dromen van een homoseksuele zoen bij de Spelen op tv, maar voor de allereerste keer kunnen de kinderen van nu het wel!" Uiteraard ging het opvallende beeld niet onopgemerkt voorbij op de sociale media. Kenworthy werd bedolven onder de felicitaties voor zijn actie.
Didn't realize this moment was being filmed yesterday but I'm so happy that it was. My childhood self would never have dreamed of seeing a gay kiss on TV at the Olympics but for the first time ever a kid watching at home CAN! Love is love is love. pic.twitter.com/8t0zHjgDg8 link
A kiss from his boyfriend from the top of the slope and a wave of rainbow flags at the bottom! Gus Kenworthy, you're making so many LGBT Americans so very proud of you!!! 🏳️🌈🇺🇸 #Olympics #ItsGusBitch link
I had to rewind that and see it again. Amazing that yas did that on live tv. ❤️ link
Gus Kenworthy’s family and boyfriend holding up rainbow flags to cheer him on is the Olympics content we need right now. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 link
look who i found at the #olympics!! we’re all here beaming with pride, ready to watch @guskenworthy dominate!! #LoveOverBias #PGPartner 🏳️🌈🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/iou5bTGikg link
LOVE is normal. LOVE is natural. LOVE is humanity’s greatest gift to the world. Thank you for sharing yours with such pride @GusKenworthy. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hWISRQjfl1 link
Wow, what a moment! @guskenworthy shares a kiss with his boyfriend at #Olympics2018. This visibility matters. This moment of affection gives hope and inspiration to LGBTQ people everywhere. pic.twitter.com/FcDd8RcLdh link
Looks like our sweet #GusKenworthy won’t medal this year. But he still has his silver from Sochi and our hearts. @guskenworthy #olympics #LoveWins #slopestyle pic.twitter.com/C87WRJcCvx link
