West-Vlaamse tweelingzussen Billie en Becky Massey op WNBA-draftlijst

11 april 2020

17u34 0 Basket Mooie erkenning voor de West-Vlaamse tweelingzussen Billie en Becky Massey (20): vrijdag staan ze beiden op de kandidatenlijst voor de WNBA draft. Daar kiezen de twaalf teams hun nieuwkomers voor het komende seizoen. De draft loopt over drie kiesrondes. Billie Massey werd als nummer 52 opgenomen op de draftlijst, haar zus Becky als nummer 60.

Oorspronkelijk was de startdatum voor het nieuwe WNBA-seizoen voorzien op 15 mei, maar de competitieaanhef werd ‘on hold’ gezet omwille van het coronavirus. Wanneer (en of?) het seizoen start blijft echter een vraagteken.

Billie en Becky Massey zijn allebei sterkhouders bij Sint-Katelijne Waver. Billie werd het voorbije seizoen uitgeroepen tot Speelster van het Jaar. Bovendien werd ze opgenomen in de selectie van de Belgian Cats voor de Olympische Spelen van Tokio.

Geen kampioenenparade voor Meesseman

Het is een traditie in de Amerikaanse sportwereld: de ‘city parade’ als huldiging voor de kampioen. Toen de Washington Mystics, met Emma Meesseman in een absolute hoofdrol, zich in september tot WNBA-kampioen kroonden, werd er achteraf geen geschikte datum gevonden voor de kampioenenparade. Die werd toen verplaatst naar de komende periode voor de start van het nieuwe seizoen. De Covid-19 pandemie heeft nu opnieuw voor uitstel gezorgd. Een nieuwe datum wordt later bepaald.

