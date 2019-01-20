Wenende Lindsey Vonn overweegt einde van skicarrière: “Het was misschien wel mijn laatste wedstrijd” GVS

20 januari 2019

14u58

Bron: Belga 0 Meer Sport De Amerikaanse Lindsey Vonn heeft in het Italiaanse Cortina d'Ampezzo mogelijk haar laatste wedstrijd in haar carrière afgewerkt. “Mijn knieën doen pijn en ik zie er geen oplossing voor.”

De 34-jarige Vonn, sinds dit weekend terug op de piste na een langdurig afwezigheid door knieblessures, haalde vandaag de finish niet in de super-G in het Italiaanse skioord. Vrijdag en gisteren deed ze in de afdalingen niet mee voor de ereplaatsen. "Het was misschien wel mijn laatste wedstrijd", gaf Vonn onomwonden toe. Even later barstte ze in tranen uit. "Mijn lichaam kan niet meer beter. Ik kan niet meer skiën zoals ik zou willen. Ik weet echt niet wat te denken op dit moment. Ik wou vandaag helemaal niet opgeven, maar ik kon niet meer voort. Mijn knieën doen pijn en ik zie er geen oplossing voor.”

Vonn heeft 82 wereldbekerzeges op haar palmares en wou nog jagen op het record van de Zweed Ingemar Stenmark. Stenmark, 62 inmiddels, won van 1974 tot 1989 86 wereldbekerwedstrijden: 46 reuzenslaloms en 40 slaloms. Vonn opende haar palmares in december 2004 in het Canadese Lake Louise, nog altijd haar favoriete piste. Inmiddels won ze 43 afdalingen, 28 super-G's, 5 combinés, 4 reuzenslaloms en 2 slaloms.

Ze kondigde eerder al aan dat het haar laatste seizoen zou worden, om komend jaar definitief afscheid te nemen in Lake Louise.

