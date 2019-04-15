Weervrouw mept terug na doodsbedreigingen omdat triomf Woods even niet helemaal in beeld is
Gisteren zorgde Tiger Woods misschien wel voor de strafste comeback uit de sportgeschiedenis door veertien jaar na zijn laatste grote overwinning nog een keertje de Masters te winnen. Amerika zag de triomf zich onder meer voltrekken op kanaal CBS46, maar in volle finale splitste de zender het scherm in twee om ook een extra weerbericht te kunnen uitzenden. Nochtans is het in de VS vrij gebruikelijk dat bepaalde tv-uitzendingen worden onderbroken om de bevolking op de hoogte te brengen over potentieel tornadogevaar. Omwille van die vrees werd de laatste sessie van het prestigieuze golftoernooi ook vervroegd, maar een nieuwe weersupdate konden de vele fans die intussen op het puntje van hun stoel waren gaan zitten duidelijk missen als kiespijn. Zo blijkt uit de onthullingen van Ella Dorsey.
To everyone sending me death threats right now: you wouldn’t be saying a damn thing if a tornado was ravaging your home this afternoon. Lives are more important than 5 minutes of golf. I will continue to repeat that if and when we cut into programming to keep people safe. link
De weervrouw bij het tv-station stelde via Twitter dat ze zelfs doodsbedreigingen heeft ontvangen nadat Woods de aandacht eventjes moest delen met het weerbericht. “Aan iedereen die me doodsbedreigingen stuurt: je zou verdorie helemaal niks zeggen mocht je huis vanmiddag vernield worden door een tornado. Levens zijn veel belangrijker dan vijf minuten golf. Ik zal dat alleen maar blijven herhalen, ook als we in de toekomst genoodzaakt zijn hetzelfde te doen”, beet ze van zich af via Twitter. Ook live op CBS labelde ze het gedrag van de vele twitteraars als “onaanvaardbaar”, Woods werd wat later dan weer gefeliciteerd met zijn knappe overwinning.
Wow. Tiger. In an interview yesterday about the earlier start time, he threw out some crazy stat about how it happened in the 70s and Jack Nicklaus won it all. I thought that was epic. Congrats to the 🐐 link
In een bericht op sociale media toonde Woods zich na zijn vijfde Masterstriomf vooral dankbaar dat hij na een heel moeilijke periode opnieuw op het allerhoogste niveau competitief is. “Ik kan mijn familie, vrienden en supporters niet genoeg bedanken voor hun steun. Mijn familie aan mijn zijde hebben, is iets wat ik nooit zal vergeten”, schrijft Woods. “Dat ik niet alleen opnieuw kan spelen, maar ook opnieuw kan winnen, dat is iets waar ik eeuwig dankbaar voor zal zijn. Dit jasje zit zeker en vast comfortabel”, eindigt de 43-jarige golflegende met een kwinkslag.
2 reacties
Peter Buyck
Als de wedstrijd op het gebruikelijke uur was gestart... dan was er geen probleem...
Dirk Verstraete
Fake. Neem twee willekeurige mensen uit het publiek