Wat een weelde! Kim Huybrechts klopt nu ook ex-finalist Noppert en staat bij laatste zestien op WK darts
Noppert was in januari 2017 nog finalist op de befaamde Lakeside - het WK van dartsbond BDO - maar stapte een jaar later over naar de PDC. De Nederlander kwam tegen Huybrechts 0-1 en 1-2 voor, maar telkens knokte onze landgenoot zich langszij. Erop en erover, dacht Huybrechts, en zo geschiedde. Het werd 3-2, waarna Huybrechts op briljante wijze de kers op de taart zette. Met nog 150 punten op het bord had de Belg een eerste kans om de wedstrijd af te maken. En deed dat nog ook: triple 20, triple 20, double 15. ‘Ally Pally’ stond een zoveelste keer op stelten. In de vorige ronde had Huybrechts al de maat genomen van ex-wereldkampioen Rob Cross.
Gisteren plaatste Dimitri Van den Bergh zich voor de derde ronde. Na een hoogstaande wedstrijd haalde ‘Dancing Dimi’ het van de Engelsman Josh Payne met 3-0. Zo zijn er in Alexandra Palace nog altijd twee Belgen actief, een ongekende weelde.
