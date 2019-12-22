Wat een weelde! Kim Huybrechts klopt nu ook ex-finalist Noppert en staat bij laatste zestien op WK darts

    • LPB
Photo News
WK darts Belgische weelde op het WK darts in het Londense Alexandra Palace. Na de eclatante zege van Dimitri Van den Bergh wist Kim Huybrechts zich vanavond te plaatsen voor de vierde ronde (achtste finales). Onze landgenoot klopte de Nederlander Danny Noppert met 4-2.

Noppert was in januari 2017 nog finalist op de befaamde Lakeside - het WK van dartsbond BDO - maar stapte een jaar later over naar de PDC. De Nederlander kwam tegen Huybrechts 0-1 en 1-2 voor, maar telkens knokte onze landgenoot zich langszij. Erop en erover, dacht Huybrechts, en zo geschiedde. Het werd 3-2, waarna Huybrechts op briljante wijze de kers op de taart zette. Met nog 150 punten op het bord had de Belg een eerste kans om de wedstrijd af te maken. En deed dat nog ook: triple 20, triple 20, double 15. ‘Ally Pally’ stond een zoveelste keer op stelten. In de vorige ronde had Huybrechts al de maat genomen van ex-wereldkampioen Rob Cross.

Gisteren plaatste Dimitri Van den Bergh zich voor de derde ronde. Na een hoogstaande wedstrijd haalde ‘Dancing Dimi’ het van de Engelsman Josh Payne met 3-0. Zo zijn er in Alexandra Palace nog altijd twee Belgen actief, een ongekende weelde.

Meer over

Lees meer

Reacties

Alle reacties worden voor publicatie gelezen -en goed- of afgekeurd- door het moderatie-team van HLN. Elke reactie moet voldoen aan deze gedragsregels.
Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie.

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Video

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

In de buurt

Lees meer Populair in de buurt

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Geld

Lees meer Geld

iHLN

Lees meer iHLN

WOON.

Lees meer WOON.