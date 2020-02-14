Voor de liefhebbers: Russische ‘zeemeermin’ trakteert fans op gracieuze onderwateroefening

Vlada Chigireva, een olympisch kampioene synchroonzwemmen uit Rusland, heeft haar volgers op social media getrakteerd op een wel heel gracieuze onderwateroefening. De clip, die 30 seconden duurt, werd door de 25-jarige Russin van een passend bijschrift voorzien. “Een nieuwe manier van dansen – snake ecstasy”, schreef ze, om erna grappend aan toe te voegen dat er “weldra ook een eerste wereldkampioenschap aankomt.”

Chigireva is de absolute wereldtop in haar discipline. Sinds ze op haar vijfde een eerste keer kennismaakte met de sport, pakte ze alles samen al elf wereldtitels, drie keer werd ze Europees kampioen en ook op de Olympische Spelen in Rio in 2016 kaapte ze dus goud weg. Een knieblessure gooide vorig jaar even roet in het eten, maar verwacht wordt dat ze samen met de andere Russische synchroonzwemsters – die overigens ‘zeemeerminnen’ worden genoemd door de fans - opnieuw gaat knallen deze zomer in Tokio. Sinds Sydney 2000 zijn de Russinnen immers onklopbaar op de Spelen.