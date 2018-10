VIDEO. Nieuwe 147 voor ‘The Rocket’: O'Sullivan lukt vijftiende maximumbreak uit carrière - Brecel uitgeschakeld op English Open

🚀1⃣4⃣7⃣ Ronnie O'Sullivan made his 15th career maximum break today!



👏You won't be surprised to know that puts him well clear of anyone else in history.



15 - O'Sullivan

11- Stephen Hendry

8 - John Higgins

6 - Ding Junhui

5 - Shaun Murphy#Legend pic.twitter.com/cyaKCrnm59

