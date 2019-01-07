VIDEO. “Ik ben nog niet klaar!”: Lindsey Vonn zet recordjacht volgend weekend weer in

"I'm NOT done yet!!!", plaatste Vonn bij een filmpje van haar val en revalidatie dat ze op Twitter en Instagram postte. "Het was een zware anderhalve maand, maar ik sta weer op de ski's en kijk uit naar de wedstrijden in Sankt-Anton.”

In het Oostenrijkse Sankt-Anton staat zaterdag een afdaling en zondag een super-G op het programma. Of die ook effectief door zullen gaan, hangt wel nog van het weer af. Door de hevige sneeuwval in Oostenrijk staan de organisatoren momenteel voor een enorme uitdaging.

Vonn heeft 82 wereldbekerzeges op haar palmares en jaagt het record van de Zweed Ingemar Stenmark na. Stenmark, 62 inmiddels, won van 1974 tot 1989 86 wereldbekerwedstrijden: 46 reuzenslaloms en 40 slaloms. Vonn opende haar palmares in december 2004 in het Canadese Lake Louise, nog altijd haar favoriete piste. Inmiddels won ze 43 afdalingen, 28 super-G's, 5 combinés, 4 reuzenslaloms en 2 slaloms. Dit zou haar laatste seizoen worden, maar omdat ze door haar knieblessure Lake Louise miste, wil ze daar ook volgend seizoen nog starten.