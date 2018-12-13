Vandaag start het WK darts zonder deze dames en daar hebben zowel zij als de fans flink de pest in

“Ik ben er echt kapot van dat ik dit jaar niet zal werken op het PDC WK darts”, vertelt Allfree in een soort van monoloog aan The Sun. “Het was de voorbije zes jaar mijn kerstroutine en het voelt heel vreemd aan om er nu niet bij te zijn. Ally Pally is gewoon zo’n magische plaats tijdens de feestdagen… Ik zal zeker de buzz missen die op het podium staan bij het grootste dartevenement met zich meebrengt, net als mijn collega Charlotte Wood trouwens. En ik zal ook de mensen backstage missen.”

“De walk-on girls schrappen uit het darts was een hele slechte beslissing, toch vanuit het perspectief van de toeschouwers. De walk-on is en blijft gewoon een deel van het darts. Wij voegden fun en persoonlijkheid toe aan de sport. Darts is een show en door ons te weren gaat er een belangrijk deel van verloren. Elke dag nog krijg ik vragen van fans, die zich afvragen waarom er geen plaats meer voor ons is. En ik heb daar nog altijd geen sluitend antwoord op.”

Ook één positieve noot

Toch heeft haar afwezigheid niet enkel nadelen, zo geeft ze ook toe. “Het positieve is dat ik voor het eerst sinds heel lang thuis kerst vieren. Ik heb op sociaal en familiaal vlak zoveel gemist door het darts, maar dat kan ik nu deels goedmaken. Al zal ik het toernooi zeker ook volgen op televisie en bovendien is het énorm positief dat er ook twee vrouwen (de Britse Lisa Ashton en de Russische Anastasia Dobromyslova, red.) de hoofdtabel hebben gehaald. Ik zal zéker voor hen supporteren”, aldus Allfree.