Van een ex-kankerpatiënte tot de zus van Atlético-keeper Oblak: dit zijn de Slovenen die de Belgian Cats treffen
De Cats speelden in het verleden al zes keer tegen Slovenië en staan 2-4 in het krijt. In 1995 en 1997 waren de Belgen nog te sterk in de EK-voorrondes, in 2012 waren de rollen omgekeerd en greep de nationale ploeg naast een ticket voor het EK van 2013. Twee vriendschappelijke interlands in 2001 waren ook voor Slovenië. Afgaande op de ranking en prestaties zijn de Belgen vanavond favoriet. Slovenië staat pas 63ste op de FIBA-ranking, de Belgen 16de. Hun eerste EK in 2017 zat er voor de Slovenen al na de groepsfase op, hier bereikten ze voor het eerst de barrages van een belangrijk kampioenschap. Wie zijn de speelsters die voor die historische prestatie tekenden?
Nika Baric (26): ploegmaat van Emma Meesseman
De spelverdeelster van de Slovenen is geen onbekende voor de Belgen: ze is sinds vier jaar teammate van Emma Meesseman bij Ekaterinburg. Met hun Russische club wonnen ze vier landstitels en drie keer de Euroleague, de belangrijkste clubcompetitie in Europa. En er zijn parallellen tussen de twee sterspeelsters: net zoals Meesseman is bondscoach Philip Mestdagh afkomstig uit Ieper, Baric komt net uit hetzelfde stadje als de Sloveense coach Damir Grgic: Trbovlje. Hij was daar zelfs haar eerste trainer. Ook Mestdagh coachte Meesseman al op jonge leeftijd bij Ieper. En waar Meesseman al op jonge leeftijd met een fysieke beperking moest omgaan - ze hoort maar vijftig procent aan elke kant - moest Baric een nog veel ernstiger gezondheidsprobleem overwinnen: op haar 14de kreeg ze te horen dat ze schildklierkanker had. Tot op heden moet de 26-jarige guard daar nog altijd medicatie voor nemen.
Baric (1m69) is de eerste Sloveense die in de WNBA uitkwam - in dat opzicht is ze dan weer de Ann Wauters van Slovenië. In 2012 werd Baric gedraft door de Minnesota Lynx. Bij haar nationale team is Baric al tien jaar de key player. Op dit EK is ze de assistkoningin: ze haalt een gemiddelde van 8,3 per match, Julie Allemand zit aan 5,7. Ze scoort gemiddeld 10,3 punten per match. Een heel belangrijke pion dus, die haar team meestal op sleeptouw neemt.
Teja Oblak (28): oudste zus van Atlético-keeper
Teja Oblak kan op twee posities uit de voeten: als spelverdeelster of als shooting guard. Ze smeet haar driepunters voorlopig binnen aan 40 procent: dat is net wat minder goed dan Meesseman (42,9%), maar net wat beter dan Kim Mestdagh (39,1%). In haar eerste seizoen bij USK Praag beleefde Oblak een uitmuntend jaar: ze werden Tsjechisch kampioen en bereikten ook de Final Four van de Euroleague, waar ze als derde eindigden.
Ze komt uit een heel sportieve familie: Teja is de oudste zus van Atlético Madrid-doelman Jan Oblak, tevens keeper van hun nationale ploeg. Hij komt haar vanavond in Belgrado aanmoedigen. Ook hun vader Matjaž was een doelman. Met een gemiddelde van 14,3 punten per match is Oblak (1m72) topscoorster bij de Slovenen.
Eva Lisec (24): uit de streek van Melania Trump
De 1m92 metende Lisec is onzeker voor de afspraak met de Belgian Cats. Wat de Belgen goed zou uitkomen: ze is met haar gestalte de belangrijkste pion onder de borden bij Slovenië. Op dit EK speelde ze alleen 27 minuten in de eerste groepsmatch tegen Hongarije en was daarin goed voor 13 punten, 8 rebounds, 1 blocked shot en 1 steal. Tegen Turkije en Italië heeft coach Grgic haar op de bank gehouden. De 24-jarige center was van september tot april al acht maanden buiten strijd en nu zou ze met een blessure aan de achillespees van haar linkervoet sukkelen. Gisteren en vanochtend beperkte Lisec zich op training tot wat shots nemen. “Ik weet niet of ze zal spelen,” zei Grgic. “De medische staff doet er alles aan om haar speelklaar te krijgen.”
Lisec, die afkomstig is uit dezelfde streek als Melania Trump, had als kind een voorliefde voor handbal. Basketbal was pas een late roeping. Ze speelt sinds 2015 bij het Italiaanse Famila Schio, waarmee ze drie landstitels en twee bekers won. Dit seizoen bereikten ze de halve finales van de Eurocup, na een slechte campagne in de Euroleague.
Shante Evans (27): een Amerikaanse met het hart van een Sloveense
1m86 en 105 kilo: je kan Shante Evans niet missen als je haar op het terrein ziet staan. En ook haar huidskleur valt uiteraard op: net voor het EK van 2017, toen ze bij ŽKK Athlete Celje speelde, werd de power forward uit Philadelphia genaturaliseerd tot Sloveense. En daar was ze apetrots op. Op 2 juni 2017 postte ze een foto met haar nieuwe paspoort, eentje die nu ingekaderd aan de muur hangt. Zelfs haar moeder vond het best: zij paradeerde in de straten van Philadelphia met het Sloveense shirt van dochter Shante.
Bij het nationale team is Evans, die als student ook uitblonk in het kogelstoten en discuswerpen, uitgegroeid tot een belangrijke pilaar. Ze heeft goede handen, kan driepunters gooien en staat met haar figuur ook haar mannetje onder de borden. Met een gemiddelde van 6,7 per match is ze de beste rebounder bij de Slovenen en ook de meest efficiënte.
Annamaria Prezelj (21): vice-wereldkampioene bij de U20
Net als Baric komt Prezelj (1m75) vanavond een teammate tegen bij de Cats: ze speelde samen met Kyara Linskens het afgelopen seizoen bij het Poolse Gorzow Wielkopolski. De shooting guard maakt deel uit van de talentvolle jonge generatie Sloveense speelsters die twee jaar terug zilver winnen op het WK basketbal bij de min 20-jarigen. Ze beschikt over een prima shot op halve afstand. Ze is nog jong en onervaren en had niet in de basis gestaan indien Larisa Ocvirk, de Sloveense kapitein op dat WK bij de U20, om onbekende redenen niet had gepast voor dit EK.
Uitkijken is het ten slotte naar de inbreng van Tina Jakovina (1m82), die volgens de Sloveense pers zowat de enige is die Lisec kan vervangen in de basis.
