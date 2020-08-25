Usain Bolt test positief op corona na feestje waarbij alle regels met voeten werden getreden YP

25 augustus 2020

07u47

Bron: AD, Daily Mail 2 Atletiek Atletiekheld Usain Bolt (34) heeft positief getest op het nieuwe coronavirus. Dat bevestigt het Jamaicaanse ministerie van Volksgezondheid. Bolt was al in thuisisolatie gegaan nadat hij een groot verjaardagsfeest had gegeven, waarbij alle regels van social distancing met de voeten werden getreden.



De 34-jarige Jamaicaan, achtvoudig olympisch kampioen en wereldrecordhouder op de 100 en 200 meter sprint, plaatste gistermiddag een video op zijn sociale media waarin hij zei dat hij de resultaten van zijn coronatest afwachtte. “Voor de zekerheid ben ik in quarantaine gegaan en doe ik het rustig aan”, zei hij in de video waarin hij op bed lijkt te liggen. “Blijf veilig mensen”, schreef hij bij het bericht. “Tegen iedereen die met mij in contact is geweest, zeg ik: ga in quarantaine, voor de zekerheid.”

De test bleek dus positief. Volgens mediaberichten een rechtstreeks gevolg van zijn verjaardagsfeestje op 21 augustus, waarbij hij - net als alle andere gasten trouwens - de regels omtrent social distancing aan z’n laars lapte. Op het feestje waren, zoals in bovenstaande compilatievideo te zien, ook andere sportsterren aanwezig: zo tekenden ook Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) en Leon Bailey (ex-Racing Genk, nu Leverkusen) present. Benieuwd ook welke maatregelen hun clubs zullen treffen...

Bolt, die zijn atletiekcarrière beëindigde in 2017, zei dat hij geen symptomen van het longvirus heeft. Hij zei zaterdag te zijn getest op corona. Veel fans wensen Bolt een snel herstel toe, terwijl anderen hem ervan beschuldigen roekeloos te zijn geweest.

Het dagelijkse aantal vastgestelde besmettingsgevallen op Jamaica stijgt snel. Een paar weken geleden kwamen er dagelijks rond de tien gevallen bij. De laatste vier dagen zijn dat zestig gevallen. In totaal is het coronavirus op Jamaica bij 1.612 personen vastgesteld. Van hen zijn er zestien overleden.

