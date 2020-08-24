Usain Bolt plaatst zichzelf in quarantaine in afwachting van resultaat coronatest Redactie

17u50 0 Atletiek Atletiekicoon Usain Bolt heeft zichzelf in de nasleep van zijn verjaardagsfeestje uit voorzorg in quarantaine geplaatst in afwachting van het resultaat van een coronatest. Dat liet de voormalige Jamaicaanse spurter zelf weten op zijn sociale media.

De Jamaicaanse media meldden al dat Bolt positief testte na afloop van zijn 34e verjaardag vorige vrijdag, maar dat is volgens de ex-spurter voorbarig. “Ik heb zaterdag een test afgelegd omdat ik professionele werkzaamheden wilde doen”, zegt hij. “Ik probeer verantwoordelijk te zijn en blijf nu thuis, ver weg van mijn vrienden. Ik heb geen symptomen, maar ga voorlopig wel in quarantaine. Ik heb gezegd tegen alle vrienden die met mij in contact kwamen, dat ze hetzelfde moeten doen.”