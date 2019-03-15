Turnster Rune Hermans beëindigt carrière: “Tijd voor nieuwe avonturen” GVS

15 maart 2019

22u07

Bron: Belga 0 Meer Sport Rune Hermans (Gym Haacht) zet een punt achter haar topsportcarrière. Dat deelde de Belgische turnfederatie vandaag mee. De 19-jarige Hermans was een vaste waarde in het Belgische meisjesteam.

In 2016 hielp Hermans het Belgische team aan een twaalfde plaats op de Olympische Spelen in Rio de Janeiro. Individueel leverde de Vlaams-Brabantse haar beste prestatie op het wereldkampioenschap van 2017 in Montreal. Met 52,299 punten werd ze daar elfde in de allroundfinale.

"Het is een tijd voor een nieuw hoofdstuk in mijn leven", verklaarde Hermans op Instagram. "Tijd voor nieuwe avonturen. Ik wil iedereen bedanken die me bij mijn carrière geholpen hebben. Vooral mijn ouders, vrienden en trainers, omdat ze altijd in mij bleven geloven. Ook mijn teammaats, met wie ik het gros van mijn tijd doorgebracht heb. Ze zijn fantastisch en ik wens hen het allerbeste."

"Ik ga je langs me missen, op de trainingen en tijdens de wedstrijd", postte Nina Derwael bij het Instagrambericht van haar ex-teamgenote. "Proficiat met al je prestaties! Het was een plezier om samen te trainen en wedstrijden te doen! Geniet van je nieuw leven nu!", reageerde Laura Waem, die haar carrière eind 2017 al beëindigde.