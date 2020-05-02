Trialbiker Kenny Belaey ziet door corona afscheidsplannen in duigen vallen, maar hangt z’n fiets nog niet aan de haak: “Ik wil in schoonheid eindigen” AV

16u56 0 Meer Sport 2020 zou één grote afscheidstournee worden voor trialbiker Kenny Belaey (37). Onze landgenoot had z’n zinnen gezet op een laatste orgelpunt op de UCI World Cup Trial en het WK in het najaar, maar ziet door de coronacrisis z’n plannen in het water vallen.

Nadat hij vorig jaar een sabbatjaar nam, zou Kenny Belaey in 2020 nog eens alles op alles zetten om z’n carrière in schoonheid te eindigen. Alleen strooit het coronavirus nu roet in het eten waardoor alle evenementen worden uitgesteld en ook hij geduld moet uitoefenen om terug aan de slag te kunnen.

Mindere punten verbeteren

Momenteel moet de viervoudige Elite wereldkampioen zich dan ook thuis behelpen om z’n conditie onderhouden. Al heeft dat volgens Belaey ook heel wat voordelen. “Voor mij persoonlijk is deze lockdown niet helemaal negatief”, steekt onze landgenoot van wal. “In deze lange periode kan ik me focussen op mijn mindere punten en heb ik zo het doel om nog completer te worden. Ik heb thuis ook voldoende faciliteiten en kan meer dan genoeg blijven trainen. Ik heb een volledig parcours in mijn tuin liggen, waar ik alle dagen op kan oefenen.”

Op financieel vlak heeft Belaey het, net als iedereen, dan weer net iets moeilijker. “Alle shows die ik normaal zou rijden in Europa en de Verenigde Staten zijn afgelast, dus daar kan ik geen inkomsten meer uit puren”, beseft de Oost-Vlaming. “Ook de sponsoring ligt nu op z’n gat, en daarom kijken we op dit moment al tegen meer dan 30.000 euro verlies aan. Als trialbiker heb ik natuurlijk wel nog de mogelijkheid om video’s op sociale media te plaatsen en zo mezelf te kunnen verkopen.”

Mooi afscheid

Één van z’n doelen in 2020 was het WK dat in het najaar zou plaatsvinden. Alleen is er, net als voor de coronacrisis, nog altijd geen locatie gevonden waar de wedstrijd kan plaatsvinden, én is het nog niet zeker dat het dit jaar zal doorgaan. De kans bestaat dan ook dat het wordt doorgeschoven naar 2021.

Belaey wil in ieder geval in schoonheid eindigen op het wereldkampioenschap en zal daar alles aan doen. “Het staat vast dat ik zeker nog een jaar zal doorgaan”, bevestigt Belaey. “Ik wil na mijn minder WK in 2018 afscheid nemen zoals ik het wil: op een mooie manier. Niet zoals toen, want ik voelde me niet helemaal top twee jaar geleden.” Onze landgenoot eindigde toen zesde in het Chinese Chengdu en greep naast een tiende WK-medaille op een rij en een vijftiende in totaal.

Steeds meer atletiek

Het competitiebeest in Belaey wil dan ook nog niet van ophouden weten. Naast het WK wil hij ook nog op de UCI World Cup Trial schitteren. Al beseft de 37-jarige Belaey wel dat de leeftijd stilletjes aan een rol zal beginnen spelen. “Het blijft moeilijk om te blijven presteren tegen gasten die 15 tot 20 jaar jonger zijn”, getuigt hij. “Ik zal absoluut het beste uit mezelf moeten halen om met de jonge garde te kunnen concurreren.”

Toch ziet Belaey, naast zijn leeftijd, nog een ander obstakel de kop opsteken. “Het is gewoon een feit dat trialbiken de laatste jaren steeds meer op atletiek is beginnen lijken. De jonge garde heeft nu het doel om steeds verder en steeds hoger te springen, terwijl tien jaar geleden alles stond of viel met techniek.”

Documentaire

Om z’n laatste jaar helemaal in schoonheid af te sluiten, was Belaey dan ook nog eens van plan om samen met z’n broer Wesley een documentaire te draaien die zijn afscheidsjaar in beeld zou brengen. Die zal nu ook worden uitgesteld, want de kalender voor volgend jaar en de rest van dit jaar is nog niet bekend. Wanneer de documentaire er zal komen, is nog niet geweten, al bevestigt Belaey nog eens dat hij “alles uit de kast zal halen om er iets moois van te maken.”

