Tragedie op zee: Braziliaans surfkampioene (23) bezwijkt aan blikseminslag MH

28 maart 2019

19u00

Een bliksemschicht heeft gisteren het leven gekost aan een Braziliaans surfkampioene. Luzimara Souza (23) was samen met vijf anderen aan het trainen in haar thuisland toen het noodlot toesloeg. Ze werd in allerijl naar het dichtstbijzijnde ziekenhuis overgebracht, waar ze bezweek aan haar verwondingen.

Het tragische ongeluk vond plaats op het strand van Leste-Oeste in Fortaleza, gelegen in het noorden van Brazilië. Naast Souza werd ook een 17-jarige jongen, wiens identiteit vooralsnog niet bekend is, getroffen door de bliksem. Naar zijn toestand is het gissen.

Gerardo Junior, reddingswerker die onmiddellijk te hulp schoot, vertelde aan de Braziliaanse pers het volgende: “Het is vreselijk dat zo’n ongeluk plaatsvond. Ik arriveerde net op het moment dat Souza verwond werd door de bliksem.”

Souza startte met surfen op tienjarige leeftijd. In Fortaleza bereidde de onfortuinlijke jongedame zich voor op het Braziliaans kampioenschap van dit jaar. Ze was de regerende kampioene van Ceará, een deelstaat met ruim 9 miljoen inwoners. Dat de sport populair is in Brazilië, hoeft geen betoog. Met Gabriel Medina beschikt het Zuid-Amerikaanse land immers over de regerende wereldkampioen.