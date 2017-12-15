Topskiester krijgt volle laag na uitspraak over Trump: "Ik hoop dat jij je nek breekt op de Winterspelen"
"Ik wil het volk van de Verenigde Staten op de Winterspelen in Pyeongchang vertegenwoordigen, niét de president." Die uitspraak deed Lindsey Vonn (33) tijdens een interview met CNN in aanloop naar de Winterspelen in Pyeongchang. Een statement van Vonn richting Donald Trump dat haar niet in dank werd afgenomen. "Ik hoop dat jij op de Winterspelen je nek breekt", was één van de commentaren op sociale media. Een andere tweette: "Hopelijk word je door God gestraft omdat je tegen Trump bent."
"Het doet pijn te lezen dat mensen mij zoiets toewensen", antwoordde Vonn op Instagram. "Je kan geen krant openslaan of er staat iets in over de weg die Amerika met Trump is ingeslagen, en dat mensen zich daar vragen bij stellen. Dat er mensen zo reageren op mijn uitspraak, vormt het bewijs hoe verdeeld ons land geworden is. We moeten een manier vinden om onze verschillen opzij te zetten. Is het verkeerd om te hopen op een betere wereld? Dat is belangrijker dan skiën of de Winterspelen, hoor."
Lindsey Vonn werd op de Winterspelen van 2010 in het Canadese Vancouver olympisch kampioene op de afdaling. Vier jaar later moest ze in het Russische Sotchi verstek geven door een blessure. Met 77 zeges is de Amerikaanse recordhoudster in de Wereldbeker skiën.
As I head to France for the next races, I would like to share with you my reflections from the past few days. I've received a tremendous amount of feedback, both positive and negative, about my recent CNN interview. The point that I was trying to articulate is that all Olympic athletes represent their nation as a whole, and are not representatives of their government or any specific political figure or party. None of us work tirelessly for years on end to compete in the Olympics on behalf of Democrats or Republicans. The Olympics are a non-political event, a chance for everyone to put aside their differences and be on the same "team.". That does not mean that Olympic athletes don't have political opinions. As an American, I am extremely proud that our great nation was founded on principals and ideals where citizens can express our opinions openly. It is a privilege that some others around the world don't have. I am proud to be an American, and I want our country to continue to be a symbol of hope, compassion, inclusion and world unity. My travels around the world have recently made clear that this is no longer how people view the United States. You cannot pick up a newspaper or turn on the TV in Europe without noticing how people are questioning our direction. It seems to me that we must lead with understanding and strive for unity in our relationships throughout the world. As for myself, my recent comments opened up my eyes as to how divided we are right now. It is hurtful to read comments where people are hoping I break my neck or that God is punishing me for being "anti-Trump." We need to find a way to put aside our differences and find common ground in communicating. Is it wrong to hope for a better world? All of this is much bigger than skiing and the Olympics. I am going to take the next two months to focus on what I can do and right now that is competing for my country. In doing that, I will be hoping that we Americans can still be that "shining city on a hill."
Kahraman Degisim
vroeger was het toch beter voordat iedereen het internet gebruikte