Topskiester krijgt volle laag na uitspraak over Trump: "Ik hoop dat jij je nek breekt op de Winterspelen" Peter Luysterborg

15u57

Lindsey Vonn krijgt de wind van voren in de VS. De Amerikaanse topskiester liet vorige week in een interview haar afkeer blijken voor president Donald Trump. Uitspraken die niet door iedereen werden gesmaakt. Op sociale media regende het verwijten aan het adres van Vonn. Of nog erger: doodsbedreigingen.

"Ik wil het volk van de Verenigde Staten op de Winterspelen in Pyeongchang vertegenwoordigen, niét de president." Die uitspraak deed Lindsey Vonn (33) tijdens een interview met CNN in aanloop naar de Winterspelen in Pyeongchang. Een statement van Vonn richting Donald Trump dat haar niet in dank werd afgenomen. "Ik hoop dat jij op de Winterspelen je nek breekt", was één van de commentaren op sociale media. Een andere tweette: "Hopelijk word je door God gestraft omdat je tegen Trump bent."

"Het doet pijn te lezen dat mensen mij zoiets toewensen", antwoordde Vonn op Instagram. "Je kan geen krant openslaan of er staat iets in over de weg die Amerika met Trump is ingeslagen, en dat mensen zich daar vragen bij stellen. Dat er mensen zo reageren op mijn uitspraak, vormt het bewijs hoe verdeeld ons land geworden is. We moeten een manier vinden om onze verschillen opzij te zetten. Is het verkeerd om te hopen op een betere wereld? Dat is belangrijker dan skiën of de Winterspelen, hoor."

Lindsey Vonn werd op de Winterspelen van 2010 in het Canadese Vancouver olympisch kampioene op de afdaling. Vier jaar later moest ze in het Russische Sotchi verstek geven door een blessure. Met 77 zeges is de Amerikaanse recordhoudster in de Wereldbeker skiën.