Thomas Pieters klaar voor US Open: “Als ik mis, denk ik aan mijn dochtertje Florence en dan moet ik vanzelf weer glimlachen” Valerie Hardie

15 september 2020

15u42 0 Golf 55 dagen na de geboorte van zijn dochter Florence is golfer Thomas Pieters klaar om zijn eerste major van het jaar te betwisten: de US Open in Mamaroneck, New York. In 2017 en 2019 haalde hij de cut niet, nu hoopt de 28-jarige Antwerpenaar beter te doen, vertelt hij aan wearematchplay.com.

Hoe Thomas Pieters het er ook van afbrengt aan de andere kant van de Atlantische Oceaan, zijn hoogtepunt van 2020 beleefde hij al op 24 juli, met de geboorte van zijn eerste kindje. Maar ook al lag de Antwerpenaar, 77ste op de wereldranking, vijf maanden ‘stil’, toch begint hij donderdag met het nodige vertrouwen aan de dertiende major uit zijn carrière. Met dank aan zijn derde plek op de Celtic Classic en zijn 15de op de Wales Open. “Zoals je kon zien, heb ik het probleem van mijn putting daar opgelost”, zegt hij op wearematchplay.com. “Ik heb geleerd om de greens beter te lezen. Voorheen was het vooral raden. Nu weet ik beter welke lijn ik moet kiezen. Ik vond daar het vertrouwen dat ik zocht. Technisch is mijn putting swing goed genoeg. Maar omdat ik zoveel miste, begon ik te twijfelen aan mij techniek terwijl ik putte. Wat niet ideaal is. Nu put ik weer zoals voorheen. Met een rustige geest. En als ik mis, denk ik aan mijn baby Florence en dan moet ik vanzelf weer glimlachen.”

Bij zijn vorige deelnames haalde Thomas Pieters de cut niet - de US Open is de enige major waar hij na twee dagen telkens uitgeteld was. Dit jaar hoopt hij beter te doen, al matigt hij de ambities. “Ik heb geen verwachtingen en misschien is dat een goede zaak. Na zo’n raar jaar weet ik echt niet hoe het zal zijn. Ik ben klaar en ik kan rekenen op mijn swing - meer kan ik niet zeggen. Alles is mogelijk, in goede en slechte zin. 2020 is geen golfjaar, zeker niet voor mij, door de komst van Florence. We zien wel hoe het afloopt.”

De volgend major op de kalender is de Masters, die door corona van april naar november is verschoven. Maar de ‘entry list’ is al afgesloten en Pieters’ klassement volstond niet. “Na de US Open ga ik de Schotse Open spelen en de BMW PGA in Wentworth. Alles daarna is één groot vraagteken.”