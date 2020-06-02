Thiam steunt mensen die op straat komen in VS: "Het is onze verantwoordelijkheid om dit te veranderen” Redactie

02 juni 2020

16u51

Bron: Belga 0 Meer sport Nafi Thiam toont zich solidair met de vele mensen die in de VS de straat opkomen na de dood van Nafi Thiam toont zich solidair met de vele mensen die in de VS de straat opkomen na de dood van George Floyd door politiegeweld. De olympisch kampioene op de zevenkamp roept in een bericht op haar Instagramaccount iedereen op verantwoordelijkheid op te nemen zodat er iets kan veranderen voor de zwarte gemeenschap.

"Het gaat niet alleen over vandaag, het gaat over elke dag tot we dit gevecht winnen", schrijft Thiam. "We worden geconfronteerd met de resultaten van decennia en decennia van constant devalueren van zwarte levens, zwarte cultuur, zwarte esthetiek. Het is onze verantwoordelijkheid, van iedereen, om dit te veranderen. We moeten beter doen. Zal jij proberen beter te doen? Wil je zelf bijleren? Zal jij je stem laten horen elke keer als je racisme ziet, zelfs in zijn meest ordinaire vorm? Of kies je voor de gemakkelijke weg?", vraagt Thiam zich af, waarna ze besluit met de slogan #blacklivesmatter.

