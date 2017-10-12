Ga naar de mobiele website
Thiam en Derwael? België heeft nóg een sportster van internationaal topniveau (maar bijna niemand kent ze)

    • TLB
Anak Verhoeven poseert met haar ouders.
rv Anak Verhoeven poseert met haar ouders.
Meer Sport Nafi Thiam, Delfine Persoon of Nina Derwael kent iedereen onderhand wel, maar iemand die ook zeker een plaats verdient in het lijstje der Belgische sportsters van wereldniveau, is Anak Verhoeven. De 21-jarige Antwerpse rots- en muurklimster behoort in haar sport tot de absolute wereldtop en twee weken geleden pakte ze uit met een buitengewone prestatie.

Verhoeven trok naar het Vercors-massief, een plateau in de Franse departementen Isère en Drôme (Oost-Frankrijk, red.). Op Pierrot Beach bedwong Verhoeven een '9a+'-route (zie video onder), een prestatie die nog maar één vrouw haar ooit heeft voorgedaan. Enkel de 19-jarige Amerikaanse Margo Hayes slaagde er in het verleden al in om een dergelijke, aartsmoeilijke beklimming tot een goed einde te brengen.

Verhoeven probeerde in april 2016 al eens om de route te bedwingen, maar door de moeilijke omstandigheden lukte dat toen niet. "Er stond op dat moment te veel wind, maar ik stond erop om terug te keren", aldus Verhoeven. "Het kwam er gewoon op aan om, tussen alle wereldbekers door, een moment te vinden om naar hier te kunnen komen. Ik had eind september een goede vorm te pakken en de stenen waren droog, dus dat was een uitgelezen kans. Ik ben heel trots op mijn prestatie."

Wereldbeker

Verhoeven behoort ook in het muurklimmen tot de absolute wereldtop, maar in de recentste wereldbekermanche bleef ze wel onder de verwachtingen. In het Chinese Wujiang werd se 'pas' dertiende in de leadingcompetitie, maar daar was wel een goede reden voor. Verhoevens hand kwam in de finale route vast te zitten in het klimtouw, waardoor ze de Sloveense winnares Janja Garnbret niet meer naar de kroon kon steken. Volgend weekend wacht een nieuwe wereldbekermanche, in het Chinese Xiamen.

The world cup in Wujiang has come to an end. For me it ended in a sad way. My hand got stuck in the rope while making a move halfway up the final route. It all happened in a split second. My first reaction was to grab something in order to stay on the wall, but there was nothing I could do. It had already happened. * Thanks Eddie for your post! Repost from @thecircuitclimbing: From despair to where? It was heart breaking to see Belgian star @anak.verhoeven get caught in the rope and fall early in finals last night. Ever the perfectionist Anak and I spent a long time going over the video last night to really understand just went wrong. As painful as it was, understanding brings closure and she'll be back and as hungry as ever to test herself in Xiamen. #thecircuitclimbing #thecircuitclimbingishere #climbing #ifscwc #ifscofficialphotographer #ifscofficialhugger

682 Likes, 23 Comments - Anak Verhoeven (@anak.verhoeven) on Instagram: "The world cup in Wujiang has come to an end. For me it ended in a sad way. My hand got stuck in..."

Somewhere in the middle of my preparation for the upcoming season, I took a little break from training and headed to France for a few days of rock climbing. * This is l'Émêché - 8c, a new route opened by Guillaume Lebret. I didn't like it at first, but I quickly started to appreciate it. Thanks Seb Richard for telling me about it and for hanging up there to take this photo! @belinda.metz . For some more information go to www.anakverhoeven.be . #rocklimbing #france #lesauberts #ladrome #vercorsdrome #climbing @petzl_official @lasportivagram

391 Likes, 2 Comments - Anak Verhoeven (@anak.verhoeven) on Instagram: "Somewhere in the middle of my preparation for the upcoming season, I took a little break from..."

Opvallend: Vanhaezebrouck paait fans op eigen verzoek Anderlecht

Opvallend: Vanhaezebrouck paait fans op eigen verzoek
WIN een meet & greet met én een gesigneerd boek van Wout van Aert Veldrijden 1

WIN een meet & greet met én een gesigneerd boek van Wout van Aert
"Ik heb genoeg verdiend om heel Servië te onderhouden" (en dus begint Djokovic met restaurant waar landgenoten gratis kunnen eten) Tennis 7

"Ik heb genoeg verdiend om heel Servië te onderhouden" (en dus begint Djokovic met restaurant waar landgenoten gratis kunnen eten)
'Zwarte weduwe' van de sport ving heel wat sporters in haar web. Nu krijgt ze koekje van eigen deeg, of 'wint' ze tóch? Time-out

'Zwarte weduwe' van de sport ving heel wat sporters in haar web. Nu krijgt ze koekje van eigen deeg, of 'wint' ze tóch?
Naast haar 871 euro krijgt Nina Derwael toch nog extra bonus van 3.900 euro Meer Sport

Naast haar 871 euro krijgt Nina Derwael toch nog extra bonus van 3.900 euro
"Ik ben ambitieus, niet arrogant"

"Ik ben ambitieus, niet arrogant"
Mourinho met prikje naar Martínez: "We kunnen huilen over manier waarop Fellaini zich blesseerde" Rode Duivels

Mourinho met prikje naar Martínez: "We kunnen huilen over manier waarop Fellaini zich blesseerde"
"Soms heb ik het gevoel dat maar weinigen weten wat ik gepresteerd heb"

"Soms heb ik het gevoel dat maar weinigen weten wat ik gepresteerd heb"

