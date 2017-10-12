Thiam en Derwael? België heeft nóg een sportster van internationaal topniveau (maar bijna niemand kent ze) TLB

07u30 0 rv Anak Verhoeven poseert met haar ouders. Meer Sport Nafi Thiam, Delfine Persoon of Nina Derwael kent iedereen onderhand wel, maar iemand die ook zeker een plaats verdient in het lijstje der Belgische sportsters van wereldniveau, is Anak Verhoeven. De 21-jarige Antwerpse rots- en muurklimster behoort in haar sport tot de absolute wereldtop en twee weken geleden pakte ze uit met een buitengewone prestatie.

Verhoeven trok naar het Vercors-massief, een plateau in de Franse departementen Isère en Drôme (Oost-Frankrijk, red.). Op Pierrot Beach bedwong Verhoeven een '9a+'-route (zie video onder), een prestatie die nog maar één vrouw haar ooit heeft voorgedaan. Enkel de 19-jarige Amerikaanse Margo Hayes slaagde er in het verleden al in om een dergelijke, aartsmoeilijke beklimming tot een goed einde te brengen.



Verhoeven probeerde in april 2016 al eens om de route te bedwingen, maar door de moeilijke omstandigheden lukte dat toen niet. "Er stond op dat moment te veel wind, maar ik stond erop om terug te keren", aldus Verhoeven. "Het kwam er gewoon op aan om, tussen alle wereldbekers door, een moment te vinden om naar hier te kunnen komen. Ik had eind september een goede vorm te pakken en de stenen waren droog, dus dat was een uitgelezen kans. Ik ben heel trots op mijn prestatie."

Wereldbeker

Verhoeven behoort ook in het muurklimmen tot de absolute wereldtop, maar in de recentste wereldbekermanche bleef ze wel onder de verwachtingen. In het Chinese Wujiang werd se 'pas' dertiende in de leadingcompetitie, maar daar was wel een goede reden voor. Verhoevens hand kwam in de finale route vast te zitten in het klimtouw, waardoor ze de Sloveense winnares Janja Garnbret niet meer naar de kroon kon steken. Volgend weekend wacht een nieuwe wereldbekermanche, in het Chinese Xiamen.

