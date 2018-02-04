Superster Tom Brady gaat in aanloop naar Super Bowl nu al met alle aandacht lopen door dit beeld

    • Yari Pinnewaert

De Verenigde Staten staan zo stilaan onder hoogspanning voor de Super Bowl LII van komende nacht, maar in de aanloop naar wat daar waarschijnlijk het grootste sportevenement van het jaar is heeft één van de potentiële sterren al van zich doen spreken. Tom Brady, de 40-jarige quarterback van de New England Patriots, is de spilfiguur in het verhaal. De steun en toeverlaat van supermodel Gisèle Bündchen liet in de aanloop naar de belangrijkste wedstrijd van het jaar een documentaire opnemen die inkijk geeft in het leven van hem en zijn gezin en daarin is te zien hoe zijn zoon hem vol op de mond kust terwijl hij op de massagetafel ligt. Dat ze er op social media een vette kluif aan hadden, zal ongetwijfeld geen verrassing meer zijn...

De beelden in bovenstaande video vanaf minuut 10

Rv

Bekijk meer