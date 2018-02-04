Superster Tom Brady gaat in aanloop naar Super Bowl nu al met alle aandacht lopen door dit beeld
De Verenigde Staten staan zo stilaan onder hoogspanning voor de Super Bowl LII van komende nacht, maar in de aanloop naar wat daar waarschijnlijk het grootste sportevenement van het jaar is heeft één van de potentiële sterren al van zich doen spreken. Tom Brady, de 40-jarige quarterback van de New England Patriots, is de spilfiguur in het verhaal. De steun en toeverlaat van supermodel Gisèle Bündchen liet in de aanloop naar de belangrijkste wedstrijd van het jaar een documentaire opnemen die inkijk geeft in het leven van hem en zijn gezin en daarin is te zien hoe zijn zoon hem vol op de mond kust terwijl hij op de massagetafel ligt. Dat ze er op social media een vette kluif aan hadden, zal ongetwijfeld geen verrassing meer zijn...
De beelden in bovenstaande video vanaf minuut 10
Everyone was questioning Tom Brady for kissing his son on the lips and as a child of European ass people who do this I was ready to defend but boy oh boy does that kiss linger link
Shame on all of the ignorant people who have criticized Tom Brady for kissing his son on the lips. In a world full of abuse and absentee fathers, you want to slam this man for showing innocent affection to his son? WTH? #newtombradyfan #tombrady link
Tom Brady is one of my five favorite people (including family members), but him making his son come back and kiss him on the lips for a longer time because his first lip kiss wasn't long enough is some very very disturbing #content link
i just watched Tom Brady kiss his son on the lips, and now I have 7 days to show another person or else i will die. link