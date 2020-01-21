Stevige concurrentie voor Derwael: Amerikaanse gymnaste pakt uit met nooit eerder vertoond element op brugoefening BF

Bron: Eigen berichtgeving 0 Turnen De pas 16-jarige gymnaste Sunisa Lee lost een olympisch schot voor de boeg van Nina Derwael. Op haar sociale media postte het grote Amerikaanse talent een filmpje met een nog nooit eerder vertoond element dat de startwaarde van haar oefening verhoogt.

Op het WK vorig jaar in oktober ontpopte Lee zich al tot een grote uitdager van Derwael. In de teamfinale droeg ze onder meer met een mooie score op de brug met de ongelijke leggers (14.733 punten) haar steentje bij aan het Amerikaanse goud, en in de individuele brugfinale pakte ze met een score van 14.800 het brons. Het goud ging toen in Stuttgart naar Derwael met 15.233 punten na een uitstekende uitvoering van haar vertrouwde oefening met een startwaarde van 6.5.

bet y’all didn’t see this one coming.. 👀 pic.twitter.com/zYYyDtTml6 Sunisa lee(@ sunii567) link

Maar met het oog op de Spelen in Tokio 2020 is Derwael er niet gerust in dat die oefening zal volstaan om goud te halen. De laatste weken werkte ze intensief aan de integratie van onderdelen die de startwaarde verhogen tot 6.7. En dat zal misschien nodig zijn voor het podium, want ook de concurrentie staat niet stil. Lee oogstte applaus van kenners bij het filmpje dat haar nieuwe oefening deels prijsgeeft. Als ze haar nieuwe element, dat een variant is op het Derwael-Fentonelement, op de Spelen foutloos uitvoert, krijgt het manoeuvre ook haar naam.

Zowel voor Derwael als voor Lee zal het er echter richting Tokio 2020 op neerkomen hun zwaardere oefening door training heel goed in de vingers te krijgen. Niet evident, zo bleek voor Derwael vorig jaar op de Europese Spelen in Minsk. Toen had ze ook geopteerd voor een oefening met een hogere startwaarde van 6.7, maar bleek de uitvoering niet stabiel genoeg. Op het WK greep ze wel met succes terug naar een meer ‘veilige’ oefening.