Skateboarder Keith Hufnagel (46) verliest strijd tegen hersenkanker HR

25 september 2020

08u47

Bron: TMZ, hufworldwide 4 Meer Sport Keith Hufnagel, een van de meest invloedrijke skateboarders ooit, is op 46-jarige leeftijd overleden. De oprichter van skateboard- en kledingmerk HUF vocht al meer dan twee jaar tegen hersenkanker. Het bedrijf bevestigde zijn overlijden vandaag op sociale media.

Keith Hufnagel werd op 21 januari 1974 geboren in New York City en groeide er op te midden van punkrock en hiphop, een tegencultuur die de rest van zijn leven zou bepalen. In 1992 verhuisde hij naar San Francisco en vanaf die tijd had hij een enorme invloed op de skatecultuur aan de Amerikaanse oostkust. Toen hij als professionele skater de wereld begon rond te reizen, groeide hij uit tot een legende.

In San Francisco opende hij de boetiek HUF, waar hij skateboards, streetwear en sneakers van verschillende merken verkocht. Hij bouwde HUF vanaf 2002 uit tot een wereldwijd skateboard- en kledingmerk.

Skatecultuur

Dat bedrijf kondigde vandaag op Instagram het overlijden van haar oprichter aan. “Keith hield van skateboarden en de cultuur eromheen”, klinkt het. “Hij deed alles op zijn manier, en om de juiste redenen. Hij heeft zoveel mensen over de hele wereld geïnspireerd.”

