Seksisme-rel rond 'leading lady' zorgt zelfs in bikkelharde MMA-wereld voor schokgolf: "Noem me geen transgender"
Cyborg dook vorig weekend de MMA-kooi in voor een UFC 219-gevecht tegen Holly Holm. Cyborg knokte zich naar een unanieme overwinning, maar toch was het ene Mark Aragon, een officiële fotograaf uit het team rond Holm, die om een bedenkelijke reden met de eer ging lopen. Aragon kanaliseerde zijn frustratie na de verloren kamp door op Instagram over Cyborg te praten als ware de Braziliaanse een man.
"Deze kerel is enorm stug", schreef Aragon bij een foto van Cyborg, de gedroomde opponente van de Belgische MMA-vechtster Cindy Dandois. "Dat gezegd zijnde: op de persconferentie na de kamp zei hij dat Holly de eerste was die erin geslaagd was om zijn neus te doen bloeden. Je bent mijn held, Holly. Tot in de fitnesszaal!"
Verontwaardiging
De post van Aragon maakte meteen heel wat scherpe en verontwaardigde reacties los, ook van Cyborg zelf. Op dezelfde sociaalnetwerksite verdedigde ze zichzelf. "Het is onacceptabel dat een officiële vertegenwoordiger van Holly Holm me een transgender noemt in de nasleep van het gevecht", schrijft het 32-jarige vedergewicht. "De fotograaf was geaccrediteerd en ik verwacht verontschuldigingen of sancties."
It is not acceptable for an official representative of @hollyholm @jacksonwink_mma to call me transgender following my Fight. Their official photographer was given a backstage credential to attend the @UFC and I expect an apology or their ability to get credentials for future UFC events to be affected by these actions. @ma2_media 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 Não é aceitável que um representante oficial da @hollyholm @jacksonwink_mma me ligue transgênero na sequência da minha luta. Seu fotógrafo oficial recebeu uma credencial de bastidores para participar do @UFC e espero que uma desculpa ou sua capacidade de obter credenciais para futuros eventos do @ufc_brasil sejam afetadas por essas ações.
De verontschuldigingen van Aragon volgden al snel, maar het kwaad was geschied. De UFC, de koningsklasse van de MMA, besliste inmiddels al om de fotograaf te bannen. "De UFC is op de hoogte van de verwijten die Cris Cyborg naar het hoofd geslingerd kreeg", luidt het in een persbericht. "Dergelijke uitingen kunnen we in geen geval tolereren en daarom hebben we aan het team rond Holm gemeld dat de fotograaf in de toekomst niet meer geaccrediteerd zal worden."
As the most hated photographer in the world today, I feel its necessary to comment on the recent fall out I’m causing for both Hollys and Cyborgs camps, and their respectful friends, fans, and families. At the conclusion of UFC 219, I took the final bus out of the arena back to the hotel and ended up on the same bus as Cris Cyborg and her team. As I sat in the back I began to hear them cheer and revel in their victory and discuss small parts of the event. A couple things really bothered me. I heard them laughing and commenting on a picture that renowned photographer Esther Lin took of Cyborgs toes literally in Hollys eye from a kick. Cyborg then went on to discuss how during clinches “the bitch” just “stayed and hugged her but she did nothing”. When I got back to the hotel I posted a picture with an inappropriate caption that everyone is now talking about. I was obviously acting out of anger and frustration. My personal emotions got in the way of my professional status which I failed to adhere to. But there is more to it, Cyborg leading up to the fight through her own Social Media accounts accused Holly and our camp of being the most drug failed camp ever. This is a totally fabricated lie and can’t be based on any merit whatsoever. Only one CURRENT athlete from our camp has ever been punished for USADA related issues and I was extremely frustrated with the perception that Cyborg and her fans had painted us as cheaters and losers. Jackson Wink had over 60 UFC fights throughout the world and hundreds of other fighters fighting all around the world at many different organizations. Every fighter has their home team based out of whatever country or state they hail from and come here for training, some of them with their own teams. We absolutely can’t be responsible for each and every one of their daily activities. That being said I am embarrassed by my actions and I sincerely apologize to @criscyborg and her friends, fans, and most importantly her family for posting such an ugly misrepresentation of a great hard earned championship retention. I also want to apologize to the members of team Jacksonwink who were effected by that insincere post.
Reacties