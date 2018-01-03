Seksisme-rel rond 'leading lady' zorgt zelfs in bikkelharde MMA-wereld voor schokgolf: "Noem me geen transgender" TLB

10u33

Bron: MMAJunkie 2 rv . Meer Sport In de MMA-wereld zijn ze niet vies van wat fysieke en mentale oorlogsvoering. Maar wat een officiële fotograaf op Instagram deze week schreef, heeft zelfs in de stoere vechterswereld voor een schokgolf gezorgd. Slachtoffer: De Braziliaanse 'leading lady' van de MMA, Cris Cyborg.

Cyborg dook vorig weekend de MMA-kooi in voor een UFC 219-gevecht tegen Holly Holm. Cyborg knokte zich naar een unanieme overwinning, maar toch was het ene Mark Aragon, een officiële fotograaf uit het team rond Holm, die om een bedenkelijke reden met de eer ging lopen. Aragon kanaliseerde zijn frustratie na de verloren kamp door op Instagram over Cyborg te praten als ware de Braziliaanse een man.

"Deze kerel is enorm stug", schreef Aragon bij een foto van Cyborg, de gedroomde opponente van de Belgische MMA-vechtster Cindy Dandois. "Dat gezegd zijnde: op de persconferentie na de kamp zei hij dat Holly de eerste was die erin geslaagd was om zijn neus te doen bloeden. Je bent mijn held, Holly. Tot in de fitnesszaal!"

rv Aragon verwijderde zijn post al snel, maar het kwaad was geschied.

Verontwaardiging

De post van Aragon maakte meteen heel wat scherpe en verontwaardigde reacties los, ook van Cyborg zelf. Op dezelfde sociaalnetwerksite verdedigde ze zichzelf. "Het is onacceptabel dat een officiële vertegenwoordiger van Holly Holm me een transgender noemt in de nasleep van het gevecht", schrijft het 32-jarige vedergewicht. "De fotograaf was geaccrediteerd en ik verwacht verontschuldigingen of sancties."

De verontschuldigingen van Aragon volgden al snel, maar het kwaad was geschied. De UFC, de koningsklasse van de MMA, besliste inmiddels al om de fotograaf te bannen. "De UFC is op de hoogte van de verwijten die Cris Cyborg naar het hoofd geslingerd kreeg", luidt het in een persbericht. "Dergelijke uitingen kunnen we in geen geval tolereren en daarom hebben we aan het team rond Holm gemeld dat de fotograaf in de toekomst niet meer geaccrediteerd zal worden."

Thank you @espn for placing me as your #1 pound for pound female fighter in MMA. 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 Obrigada @espn por me colocar em primeiro lugar de lutadora feminino no MMA. #thankful Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@criscyborg) op 03 jan 2018 om 06:45 CET