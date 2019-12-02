Saoedi-Arabië betaalt 97 miljoen euro voor ‘Clash on the Dunes’: “Dit wordt een avondje om door te vertellen aan de kleinkinderen”

GVS

02 december 2019

15u18 0 Bokssport ‘The Clash on the Dunes’. Saudi-Arabië telde liefst 97 miljoen euro neer om Anthony Joshua zaterdagavond wraak te zien nemen op Andy Ruiz Jr. - de man die de Britse krachtpatser zes maanden geleden het schaamrood op de wangen bezorgde. “Dit wordt zo een avondje waarbij de mensen later aan hun kleinkinderen zullen vertellen waar ze op 7 december waren.” Uit respect voor de cultuur ontbreken de schaars geklede ringmeisjes alvast.

1 juni 2019. De bokswereld daverde op zijn grondvesten toen Anthony Joshua zijn eerste professionele nederlaag leed. De boeman: Andy Ruiz Jr. De Mexicaan - toen negen kilogram zwaarder en tien centimeter kleiner - mepte de geweldig fit ogende Britse krachtpatser vier keer tegen het canvas, de laatste uithaal was er voor Joshua te veel aan. K.O in ronde zeven. Een stunt vanjewelste, want plots ging Ruiz door het leven als de kampioen bij de zwaargewichten voor de bonden WBA, IBF en WBO. Nog geen Mexicaan die hem dat ooit voordeed, en zeggen dat hij als vervanger van de op doping betrapte Jarrell Miller maar 15 weken de tijd had om zich voor te bereiden. Zijn bijnaam van ‘dikkertje’ ging voorgoed de vuilbak in. ‘The Destroyer’ paste beter.

Een halfjaar later gaat Joshua voor eerherstel. Zijn management maakte immers gebruik van de optie op een revancheduel om de titels te heroveren. Niet in Madison Square Garden in het Amerikaanse New York, wél in de Diriyah Arena in Saudi-Arabië. Het land uit het Midden-Oosten telde liefst 97 miljoen euro neer voor het kamp en troefde daarmee het Millennium Stadium in het Welshe Cardiff af. Critici stelden snel dat Joshua en entourage - waaronder promotor Eddie Hearn - enkel munt wilden slaan uit het kamp 2.0. Hearn zelf spreekt van een gamechanger. “En het is de bedoeling nog meer bokskampen naar het Midden-Oosten te loodsen. Die landen willen belangrijk worden in het boksen. Er is meer dan Cardiff en New York.”

Van die 97 miljoen euro die de Saudische organisatie betaalde, gaat een groot deel naar beide boksers en hun gevolg. Een giga-bedrag voor Ruiz, die volgens het Amerikaanse ESPN bij zijn eerste duel tegen Joshua amper 8,1 miljoen ontving. Het meest lucratieve bokskamp ooit wordt de rematch waarschijnlijk niet. De totale omzet van het duel tegen Floyd Mayweather en Conor McGregor - niet voor niets ‘The Money Fight’- van 26 augustus 2017 bracht ruim 500 miljoen euro in het laatje, onder meer dankzij de 4,6 miljoen mensen die via een pay-per-view-pasje van 20 euro live naar het duel keken. Zo een vaart zal het zaterdag niet lopen. Een pasje bij Sky Sports kost nu 29,20 euro, maar zal wellicht nooit evenveel kijkers lokken. Ook het aantal sponsors die de geldbeugel stevig opentrekt, blijft nu relatief beperkt.

Geen ringmeisjes

Saudi-Arabië had wel nog een probleem: het land had nog geen geschikte arena om het kamp te laten plaatsvinden. Toen het de match begin augustus kreeg toegewezen, had het vier maanden de tijd om een stadion van 15.000 zitplaatsen op te trekken. Na het duel wordt 95 procent van de constructie weer gesloopt, waarbij dat materiaal zal gebruikt worden voor het opzetten van bouwwerken voor andere evenementen. De goedkoopste zitplaatsen kosten 123 euro, een plek vlak bij de ring liefst 12.430 euro. Zo willen de organisatoren die 97 miljoen euro terugverdienen.

Zoek zaterdagavond overigens niet naar de ringmeisjes die met een bordje aanduiden welke ronde aanvat. Zij zijn niet van de partij. Die bokstraditie is geschrapt om de cultuur van het land te respecteren. Vrouwen in Saudi-Arabië moeten qua klederdracht strikte regels respecteren. Weinig verhullende outfits horen daar dus niet bij. Toen op 31 oktober voor het eerst een worstelwedstrijd bij de dames plaatsvond, werd ook daar elk lichaamsdeel van de deelneemsters bedekt.

Kleinkinderen

Het is wachten op de eerste mondelinge oorlogsvoering tussen beide heren, maar zowel Joshua als Ruiz konden bij hun aankomst in Diriyah al wat kwijt. “Het wordt een ongelofelijke duel. Ik ben blij dat er veel Britse fans aanwezig zullen zijn. Dit wordt een avondje waar mensen later aan hun kleinkinderen zullen vertellen waar ze op die bewuste 7 december 2019 waren. Dit wordt een van de meest iconische boksavonden ooit. Dank aan Saudi-Arabië om hier briljant aan mee te werken.”

“Dit is gek. Hoe hebben ze alles in zo weinig tijd klaar gekregen?”, sprak Ruiz. “Ik ben echt van plan om hier geschiedenis te schrijven. Het wordt geweldig. En historisch.”