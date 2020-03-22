Sam Maes huppelt op krukken na scheur mediale knieband: “Zo’n blessure komt nooit op goed moment” Bart Fieremans

22 maart 2020

21u48

Bron: Eigen berichtgeving 0 Skiën Het skiseizoen van Sam Maes is in mineur geëindigd. Hij postte op instagram een filmpje waarin hij op krukken rondhuppelt. In de aanloop van de worldcupwedstrijd twee weken geleden in het Sloveense Kranjska Gora, die uiteindelijk door het coronavirus niet zou doorgaan, liep het Belgische toptalent een blessure aan de mediale knieband op.

Maes is intussen al met succes geopereerd aan de rechterknie en volgt kinesitherapie in Innsbrück. Volgens zijn behandelende artsen zou hij zes à acht weken buiten strijd zijn. “Sam zal heel goed herstellen”, zegt zijn vader Dirk Maes. “Zo’n blessure komt nooit op een goed moment, maar met de afgelastingen nu is het minder erg.” Vorig jaar skiede Maes in Kranjska Gora naar een knappe twaalfde plek in de reuzenslalom, dit seizoen kon hij zich op wereldbekerniveau wat minder in the picture skiën.