Russische ‘Maria Sharapova’ ruilde zwembad voor surfplank, maar ziet nieuwe olympische droom nu uitgesteld YP

16 april 2020

12u11

Het uitstel van de Olympische Spelen naar 2021 is ook een streep door de rekening van Angelika Timanina. De 30-jarige Russin geldt als een legende in het synchroonzwemmen, maar was nu zinnens haar olympische geluk te beproeven in het surfen. Uitstel is echter geen afstel en ook zonder Spelen heeft de blondine, die Maria Sharapova als voorbeeld noemt, duidelijk genoeg om handen.

Timanina wordt aanzien als één van Ruslands golden girls in het zwembad. Zo voerde ze het team van synchroonzwemsters aan dat op de Olympische Spelen in Londen in 2012 het goud wegkaapte en was ze in haar carrière zelf ook nog goed voor liefst 11 wereldtitels. Blessures en strubbelingen binnen de Russische ploeg zorgden er echter voor dat ze in 2016 het synchroonzwemmen achter zich liet, maar bij de pakken blijven zitten is een uitdrukking die duidelijk niet in het woordenboek van Timanina staat. Zo rolde ze naar eigen zeggen vrij toevallig in het surfen, maar ook daar bleek ze een natuurtalent in.

“Ik kwam eigenlijk per ongeluk op mijn eerste wereldkampioenschappen als surfer terecht”, begint ze haar relaas. “Ik ging eigenlijk als reserve, maar door omstandigheden kwam ik toch in het deelnemersveld terecht. Daar ging ik dan, surfend tussen vrouwen die dit al tien of 20 jaar doen. Mocht het coronavirus geen roet in het eten hebben gegooid, weet ik niet waar ik nu had gestaan. Natuurlijk wil ik nog eens naar de Olympische Spelen, ik heb er altijd al van gedroomd om naar Japan te gaan.” Het surfen zou dit jaar voor het eerst op het olympische menu hebben gestaan.

“Op momenten dat ik tijdens mijn periode als synchroonzwemster hard aan het trainen was, zei ik tegen mezelf dat ik me, wanneer dit allemaal over was, zou terugtrekken op een of ander eiland om er te verpozen op het strand”, gaat ze verder. “Maar het surfen heeft een nieuwe wereld voor mij laten open gaan. Vrijheid, de oceaan, de zon, je beweegt op de golven, alleen met de natuur… Het is totaal iets anders dan synchroonzwemmen en ik besefte dat dit exact was wat ik nodig had.”

Mediapersoonlijkheid

Maar er is ook een leven na het sporten en ook dat heeft Timanina uitstekend begrepen. “Ik had al heel snel door dat er op een dag een einde zou komen aan mijn carrière als synchroonzwemster, dus dacht ik na over wat ik wou doen wanneer dat avontuur ten einde kwam. Toen ik de sport vaarwel zei, begon ik me veel meer onder het volk te mengen en kreeg mijn sociale leven een serieuze boost. Ik studeerde af als commentator, nam een PR-verantwoordelijke onder de arm en maakte het mijn doel om herkend te worden in Rusland. Ik wilde een mediapersoonlijkheid worden, zodat ik er geld kon aan verdienen. Dat lukte, want mijn voornaamste bron van inkomen zijn nu reclameshoots en Instagram.”

“Natuurlijk heb ik al meerdere keren de vraag gekregen of ik niet naakt wil poseren, maar mijn doel is al van bij het begin iets helemaal anders. Ik wilde de Maria Sharapova van het synchroonzwemmen worden, ik wilde het gezicht worden van merken zoals Dior en Armani. Maar zulke luxemerken zullen nooit voor een meisje kiezen dat naakt op de cover van Playboy heeft gestaan”, besluit Timanina, die intussen meer dan 117.000 volgers telt op Instagram.