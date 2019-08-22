Russische hordeloopster dood aangetroffen langs de kant van de weg

Het waren buurtbewoners die het lichaam van de jonge Russische atlete aantroffen langs de kant van de weg in het Morshansky-district in Tambov. De hulpdiensten kwamen nog wel snel ter plaatse, maar alle hulp kwam te laat. Volgens de eerste onderzoeken stierf Plavunova toen ze aan het trainen was en er zijn geen sporen van geweld aangetroffen. Een hartstilstand zou de oorzaak van het trieste overlijden zijn. “Ze voelde zich al enkele dagen niet goed”, zei trainster Elena Menilkova in een eerste reactie.

Op 22 juni werkte Plavunova haar laatste toernooi af in Zhukovskiy. Op de 100 meter horden heeft ze een persoonlijk record van 14.06 - niet echt een toptijd, wat verklaart waarom ze meestal alleen in eigen land in competitie uitkwam. Toch was het Plavunova’s grote droom om haar land te kunnen vertegenwoordigen op de Spelen, maar dat is haar dus jammer genoeg niet meer gegund.

Naast haar passie voor atletiek werkte Plavunova ook als model. Getuige daarvan zijn de vele foto’s op haar Instagrampagina, die bijna 6.000 volgers telde.