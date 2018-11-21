Rechteroog van MMA’er begint tijdens kamp in Buenos Aires plots bloedrood te kleuren: “Ik zag helemaal niets meer” TLB

21 november 2018

15u09

Bron: MMABible 0 Meer Sport Devin Powell heeft vorig weekend in Buenos Aires enkele bange uren beleefd. De 30-jarige Amerikaanse MMA’er nam het in de Argentijnse hoofdstad op tegen de Peruaan Jesus Pinedo, maar in de tweede ronde liep het mis voor Powell. Hij doet zelf het verhaal op zijn Instagram-pagina.

“Dit was echt wel de schrikwekkendste blessure die ik ooit heb opgelopen tijdens een gevecht”, aldus de Amerikaan, die enkele stevige meppen op zijn oog incasseerde. “Tijdens de tweede ronde liep ik een bloeduitstorting op in mijn oogbol. Mijn rechteroog vulde zich met bloed (zoals jullie kunnen zien op de foto’s) en daardoor zag ik niets meer uit dat oog, tot ik ‘s avonds het ziekenhuis mocht verlaten. Gelukkig liep ik geen schade op aan mijn netvlies en er was nog goed nieuws: mijn voet is niet gebroken. Daar vreesden we wel voor, omdat hij na de kamp veel weg had van een ballon.”

“Ik ben heel gefrustreerd door het resultaat van de kamp (Powell verloor vanzelfsprekend, red.)”, schrijft de MMA-vechter nog. “We hadden verwacht dat ik iemand zou treffen die agressief en assertief zou vechten. Maar ik heb hem 15 minuten onder druk gezet, behalve toen ik op mijn rug lag. Het enige dat we kunnen doen, is oplossingen zoeken voor dergelijke zaken. Ik kijk al uit naar mijn volgende gevecht.”

Voor Powell is het overigens niet zijn eerste stevige blessure. In februari liep hij een scheur in een testikel op toen ene Joe Lauzon hem tijdens een trainingssessie (naar verluidt per ongeluk) een kniestoot in de edele delen gaf.

De kamp: