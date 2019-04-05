Pieter Timmers steekt in Swim Festival WK-ticket op zak XC

05 april 2019

21u19

Bron: Belga 0 Zwemmen Pieter Timmers heeft zich op het Swim Festival in het Noorse Bergen verzekerd van kwalificatie voor het WK in groot bad in het Zuid-Koreaanse Gwanju (21-28 juli). Timmers won op de openingsdag de 100m vrij in 48.78, twee honderdsten onder de kwalificatietijd.

Timmers bleef in Noorwegen twee landgenoten voor, met Sébastien De Meulemeester (49.67) en Thomas Thijs (49.91). Timmers bezit het Belgisch record met 47.80.

De 31-jarige Limburger, vice-olympisch kampioen op de 100m vrij, mag voor de vijfde keer naar het WK in groot bad. Zijn beste resultaat was een zevende plaats in 2015 in Kazan. Tijdens het vorige WK, in 2017 in Boedapest, ging hij er op zijn favoriete afstand uit in de halve finales. Op de 50 en 200m vrij kwam hij niet door de reeksen.

Timmers is de vijfde Belg die zeker is van deelname aan het WK. Eerder plaatsen ook Kimberly Buys (50 en 100m vlinderslag), Fleur Vermeiren (50m schoolslag), Fanny Lecluyse (50 en 200m schoolslag) en Louis Croenen (200m vlinderslag) zich al voor Gwanju. Logan Vanhuys behaalde een zogenaamde 'prekwalificatie' in open water.