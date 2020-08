Paralympiër Peter Genyn scherpt eigen wereldrecord op de 100 meter aan

🤩 In the first competition for monthes (Brussels Grand Prix), Peter Genyn broke his own World Record in the 100m (class T51) with 19.75. Congratulations young daddy!!!!

Countryman 🇧🇪Roger Habsch finished at the second place in the same class, with a very solid PB at 20.42. pic.twitter.com/VzMqM4A8DY

Paralympic Team Belgium(@ BEParalympics)