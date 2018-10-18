Over knokpartij na fiasco McGregor vloeide al veel inkt, maar deze heldhaftige man breit er met optreden in ring nog opmerkelijke episode aan GVS

18 oktober 2018

11u49

Bron: USAToday 0 Meer Sport Over het gevecht na het spraakmakende UFC-kamp tussen Khabib Nurmagomedov en Conor McGregor is al veel geschreven, maar één man breit er nog een opmerkelijk episode aan. Zonder verpinken liep ene David Martin (41) tijdens de massale knokpartij de kooi in om als superfan zijn Ierse landgenoot te beschermen. “Mijn land riep me, dus ging ik zonder aarzelen binnen.”

Al enkele weken worden de beelden van de grote vechtpartij vakkundig bestudeerd. Wie is de aanstoker? Wie deelde er meppen uit? Lange tijd bleef één man onder de radar, maar recent videomateriaal brengt dat opmerkelijk figuur nu onder de aandacht. Ene David Martin rende in alle tumult ook het octagon in. Niet om de vuisten te laten spreken, wél om zijn groot idool en landgenoot McGregor bij te staan. De dappere superfan paste allerminst tussen de zware kolossen, maar riskeerde zijn leven uit Iers patriottisme.

@arielhelwani @ForTheWin @dc_mma glad you liked my jacket 👊🏻☘️. There is another story to my first Octagon appearance. pic.twitter.com/2sBJFhQODj David Martin(@ Sir_DavidMartin) link

Ierland riep

Toen McGregor opgaf en even later het spel op de wagen zat, baande Martin zich van aan zijn stoeltje een weg richting de kooi. “Ik zou niet zeggen dat adrenaline het overnam, ik deed die daden eerder uit liefde voor het vaderland”, doet hij zijn relaas aan USA Today. “Ik had het gevoel dat Rusland mijn land aanviel. Ik zag enkele Russen de kooi binnenstormen en een afgepeigerde McGregor bestoken. Ierland riep me, dus ging ik zonder aarzelen naar binnen.”

Een groot risico, want een kleerkast is Martin absoluut niet. Als CEO van het bedrijf Fantasy - een succesvolle onderneming die digitale strategieën uitdoktert - had hij samen met zijn goede vriend en acteur Josh Duhamel een ontspannend avondje in gedachten. Vechtsporten waren hem vreemd.

Kalmeren

“Maar ik dacht echt dat Conor doodging. Ik zag die man met het rode shirt de kooi betreden en dacht meteen: oh neen, Conor is daar helemaal alleen. Op het zitje voor mij sprong een geëmotioneerde Daniel Cormier (UFC-kampioen bij de zwaargewichten, red.) recht, maar ik sprong in zijn rug en kon hem overhalen om te blijven waar hij was. Hij was er samen met zijn twee kinderen. Even dacht ik dat hij me gewoon op de grond zou gooien, maar hij kalmeerde. Toen schoot me te binnen om zelf naar de kooi te lopen. Eigenlijk beklaag ik het mij nu dat ik dat niet eerder deed, want uiteindelijk heeft hij nog een stevige slag gekregen. Die had fataal kunnen zijn, want een mep op het achterhoofd kan dodelijk zijn. Dat gebeurt vaak.”

En daar stond hij dan, bij zijn grote held McGregor. “Ik legde mijn arm op hem en vroeg om te kalmeren en diep adem te halen. Het laatste wat ik wilde was dat hij zou rechtspringen om achter iedereen aan te gaan. Hij hoorde dat ik uit Dublin kwam, dus mijn woorden hielpen enigszins wel.

WhatsApp

Toen de ordediensten ingrepen en de rust terugkeerde, stapte Martin uit de kooi en vervoegde hij doodleuk opnieuw zijn kameraad. Achteraf kreeg hij een bedankje van de manager van Conor en hoorde hij via enkele tussenpersonen dat ook vader McGregor hem dankbaar was. Conor zelf hoorde hij niet meer. “Maar dat is prima. Wanneer één van ons ten oorlog trekt, gaan we allemaal ten oorlog. Ik was niet van plan om te vechten, maar om een ​​weerloze man te beschermen.”

Tijdens het kamp hadden zijn vrouw, mama en zus een WhatsApp-groep opgestart om het sensationele duel van commentaar te voorzien. Groot was hun verbazing toen zij Daniel plots herkenden op televisie. “Maak dat je verdomd weggaat uit de kooi”, klonk het onder meer. Na enkele spannende minuten volgde even later doodleuk en ijzigkalm een tegenbericht van de moedige Ier. “Ik moest Conor tegenhouden en hem kalmeren.”

The WhatsApp thread between my Wife, Mother and Sister as they watched my Octagon appearance live from Dublin / Napa Valley.

Conclusion - Mothers always have the best advice @arielhelwani @ForTheWin @dc_mma #scoutstraining pic.twitter.com/aKvGdwOlqG David Martin(@ Sir_DavidMartin) link