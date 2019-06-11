Onlangs liep ze nog met bolle buik de Ten Miles, nu deelt ex-proftriatlete Sofie Goos trots eerste kiekje van dochter TLB/BSE

Voormalig proftriatlete Sofie Goos is vorige week mama geworden van een dochter Babette. Vandaag deelde de 39-jarige Goos trots een eerste kiekje van haar jongste spruit op Instagram. “Throwback naar vorige week, toen onze hele wereld veranderde op 4 juni”, schrijft Goos. “Ik ben heel blij dat ik Babette eindelijk in mijn armen kan houden en welkom kan heten in onze familie. Klaar voor een leven vol liefde, glimlachen en kussen!”

Vorig jaar zette de Antwerpse een punt achter haar carrière. In april jogde ze nog mee in de Antwerp Ten Miles. Goos kreeg daarvoor wat kritiek, maar die lachte ze weg. “Ik weet wel wat ik doe. Ik heb altijd gesport”, reageerde ze toen. Ze kortte haar parcours bovendien wat in.