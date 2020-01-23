Usain Bolt wordt papa 33-jarige Jamaicaan kondigt nieuws aan op instagram Valerie Hardie

11u23 0 Olympische Spelen Groot nieuws uit het kamp van Usain Bolt. Neen, de 33-jarige ex-spurter maakt geen comeback. De Jamaicaan wordt voor het eerst vader. Op instagram postte hij daarnet een foto van zijn vriendin Kasi J. Bennett, met bolle buik en de melding: “Ik wil alleen even melden dat een koning of koningin in aantocht is.”

Usain Bolt is al zo’n vijf jaar samen met de 30-jarige Kasi J. Bennett, marketing director bij Elevate Marketing House. Sinds hij op het WK van 2017 in Londen afscheid nam van de atletiek sprak de snelste spurter aller tijden al meer dan eens over zijn voornemen om een gezin te stichten. “Ik heb ervaren dat het nooit goed uitkomt om kinderen te krijgen,” zei hij in een interview. “Het heeft even geduurd voor ik dat doorhad. Je moet er gewoon aan beginnen. Het hoort bij mijn plannen voor de nabije toekomst.”

Usain Bolt is nog altijd wereldrecordhouder op de 100m en 200m. Hij won negen olympische titels tussen 2008 en 2016 op de 100m, 200m en 4x100m, maar moest er wel eentje met het Jamaicaanse aflossingsteam afstaan door een positief staal van zijn landgenoot Nesta Carter. Voorts staan er ook nog elf wereldtitels op zijn naam.