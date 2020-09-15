Tweede kindje op komst voor Pieter Timmers VH

"Dat krijg je dan, als je ineens het hele jaar thuis was." Met dat berichtje kondigde zwemmer en vice-olympisch kampioen Pieter Timmers daarnet de komst van een tweede kindje aan. In juni 2017 kreeg hij samen met zijn vrouw Elle De Leeuw een dochter, Jutta.

Gezinsuitbreiding dus ten huize Timmers in Humbeek, waar ze in april hun intrek namen in hun nieuwe woning. De 32-jarige Timmers is zich aan het voorbereiden op zijn afscheid tijdens de International Swimming League in Boedapest half oktober, wanneer hij een maand lang zal uitkomen voor de New York Breakers.

Normaal stond Timmers voor een erg druk jaar, met het EK in mei en de Olympische Spelen in augustus als voornaamste doelen. Door het coronavirus werden beide competities evenwel uitgesteld naar 2021 , terwijl Timmers samen met zijn vrouw had uitgemaakt dat hij in 2020 zou stoppen. “Het is niet eenvoudig om de offers en inspanningen op training te blijven brengen. Ik vertoef vijftig procent van de tijd in het buitenland, heb geen weekends of feestdagen, zie mijn dochter en vrouw te weinig, mijn beste vrienden maar één of twee keer per jaar en mijn agenda zit tjokvol...”

Timmers bleef bij zijn voornemen om er in 2020 een streep onder te trekken. Zo kan hij zich volgend jaar samen met zijn vrouw Elle, die ook een drukke job heeft bij de media, helemaal focussen op de komst van hun tweede spruit.