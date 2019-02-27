Schoonspringster (22) slaat terug na seksschandaal in olympisch dorp: “En dat allemaal omdat ik een vrouw ben” GVS

27 februari 2019

06u30

Bron: Marca, O Globo, 20minutos, UOL Esporte 0 Olympische Spelen In 2016 zorgde ze voor een olympisch seksschandaal, nu slaat Ingrid Oliveira (22) terug. De Braziliaanse schoonspringster beleefde in Rio een nacht met een andere atleet en werd daar ongenadig hard voor aangepakt. “En dat allemaal omdat ik een vrouw ben? Usain Bolt nam ook een meisje mee naar zijn kamer, maar daar verscheen niets over.”

Schoonspringster Ingrid Oliveira ging in de zomer van 2016 gretig over de tongen. Internationale krantenkoppen berichtten dat de Braziliaanse atlete op de Olympische Spelen in haar thuisland Rio haar synchroonpartner en kamergenote Giovanna Pedroso uit het appartement zou hebben gestuurd om de nacht door te brengen met kajakker Pedro Gonçalves. Verbolgen en na een verhitte discussie zou Pedroso een ander onderkomen hebben gezocht, maar niet zonder eerst de Braziliaanse delegatieleider op de hoogte te stellen van Ingrids nachtelijke escapade. “Vier jaar heb ik naar de Spelen uitgekeken. En wat doet Ingrid? Zij kiest voor haar pleziertjes”, deed Pedroso volgens bepaalde bronnen haar beklag.

Er werd op de koop toe gewag gemaakt dat het avontuurtje net voor de finale van het synchroonduiken plaatsvond. Het Braziliaanse duo eindigde laatste en bleef als enige koppel onder de ondergrens van 300 punten. Het was meteen het einde van de samenwerking. Oliveira was de gebeten hond in het “olympische seksschandaal”.

Calvin Harris

Meer dan twee jaar werd er over de hele heisa met geen woord gerept. Tot nu. In een interview met het lokale UOL Esporte geeft de Braziliaanse haar versie van de feiten. Snel wordt duidelijk dat Oliveira door een heel diep dal kroop. “Ik werd onmiddellijk lastig gevallen door de hele wereld. Ik ontving pornografisch materiaal, ik kreeg uitnodigingen om aan seksprogramma’s deel te nemen en mensen hielden me tegen om me de huid vol te schelden. Op een dag opende ik mijn Instagram en zag ik een vriendschapsverzoek van Calvin Harris, mijn favoriete dj. Elk meisje zou in de wolken zijn, maar het enige wat ik kon denken was: ‘hij heeft het verhaal ook gelezen.’”

De op dat moment 20-jarige atlete beleefde een nachtmerrie. Ze hekelt vooral de voor haar verkeerde informatie die de media verspreidden. “De pers heeft zijn rol gespeeld. Ik werd genadeloos aangevallen. Er werden leugens verspreid en verhalen geschreven die helemaal niet klopten. En dat allemaal omdat ik een vrouw ben die seks had?” Dus acht Oliveira het moment gekomen om de puntjes op de ‘i’ te zetten.

Tinder

“Het is tijd voor de waarheid. Ik nam Gonçalves inderdaad mee naar mijn kamer, maar dat avontuur vond niet plaats de nacht voor ik met Pedroso aan het synchroonduiken deelnam. Ook heb ik niemand de kamer uitgestuurd. Ik ontmoette Peter een jaar eerder bij de Pan American Games in Toronto. Eigenlijk om mijn sociaal netwerk uit te bouwen, maar uiteindelijk wilden we allebei iets meer. We hielden contact, en voor de openingsceremonie van de Olympische Spelen vroeg ik aan mijn kamergenote of ik hem die avond in ons appartement mocht ontvangen. Dat gebeurde, want ik trok nadien naar onze kamer.”

Oliveira weet echter dat ook andere atletes samen de lakens in het olympisch dorp deelden. Het avontuurtje van Oliveira was echter het enige dat lekte. “Je moet het aantal condooms in het dorp eens zien. Voor wat denk je dat die er zijn? Als ballonnen? Usain Bolt nam een meisje die helemaal niet in het dorp thuishoorde, naar zijn kamer. En heel wat atleten spraken met elkaar af via Tinder. Geloof me, dat is normaal op de Olympische Spelen. Maar van al deze andere gevallen verscheen er niets in de media. Mijn nieuws lekte wél en enkele dagen later las ik het in de pers. Op een paar uur tijd gingen mijn Instagram-volgers van 90.000 naar 250.000 stuks. Ik deed niets anders meer dan huilen. Ik verloof wel 15 liter aan tranen. Wat ik deed was verkeerd, dat weet ik ook wel. Maar ik werd oneerlijk behandeld in de media.”

Ook vandaag de dag wordt de atlete nog geconfronteerd met de commotie. “Nog steeds wordt ik bekeken als een vulgair persoon. Niemand ziet me nog als een atlete. Ik ben volgens de buitenwereld de muze en de knappe. Niet de atlete Oliveira.” Op de koop toe waren er ook financiële gevolgen, want ze kreeg geen beurs meer.