De eerste moderne Spelen ooit: 10-jarige deelnemer, geen vrouwen en olijftakken voor winnaars

#15April_1896 Wednesday one day after due to rain I Summer Olympic Games close in Athens, Greece

Nations 14

Athletes 241 (all men)

Events 43 in 9 sports

Opening #6April

Total cost 3,740,000 gold drachmas ($12 million)

Grassroots 330,000

Postage stamps 400,000

Ticket sales 200,000 pic.twitter.com/4Jj08EPfhA

