“Zo ziekelijk dat ik niet geloofde dat het echt was”: Amerikaanse gymnaste getuigt over verbaal misbruik van trainster

Bron: New York Times De Amerikaanse turnfederatie, die er al geen te beste naam op na houdt, kreeg een nieuwe dreun door de schorsing van een belangrijke coach, Maggie Haney. De 42-jarige trainster is voor acht jaar aan de kant gezet wegens fysiek en verbaal geweld. "Het ergste is dat er geen kneuzingen of blauwe plekken waren om te tonen dat het misbruik écht was," getuigt gymnaste Laurie Hernandez, olympische kampioene in 2016 met Team USA.

In februari waren de eerste hoorzittingen bij USA Gymnastics (USAG), dat oordeelde dat de klachten voldoende waren om Maggie Haney voor acht jaar uit te sluiten. De trainster is van plan om in beroep te gaan tegen die sanctie.

Laurie Hernandez, die in 2016 olympisch goud met het Amerikaanse team won en ook individueel zilver op de balk, vertelde aan de New York Times wat ze allemaal moest ondergaan, welke verwensingen ze naar het hoofd geslingerd kreeg telkens ze een foutje maakte of even niet aandachtig was. Hernandez, nu nog altijd maar 19 jaar, dacht dat het erbij hoorde dat ze werd belachelijk gemaakt als er een kilootje bij kwam of als ze wat vrouwelijker vormen kreeg. Dat elke topgymnaste die vernedering moest slikken. Dat het normaal was om te trainen of in een competitie uit te komen met een ontwrichte knie of gebroken pols. Als ze er wat van zei, kreeg ze te horen dat ze het niet persoonlijk moest nemen.

Hernandez heeft er een eetstoornis en een depressie aan overgehouden. “Ik dacht dat ik het verdiende en het ergste is dat er geen kneuzingen of blauwe plekken waren om te tonen dat het misbruik écht was. Het was allemaal zo ziekelijk dat het me niet waar leek te zijn.” Het was pas toen Hernandez’ moeder toevallig een gesprek hoorde van haar dochter met een andere meisje over Haney die een gymnaste bij het haar had getrokken, dat de bal aan het rollen ging.

Ook Riley McCusker, wereldkampioene met Team USA in 2019 en een concurrente voor Nina Derwael aan de brug voor Tokio 2020, kwam met verhalen over ongepast gedrag van de Amerikaanse trainster. Volgens Hernandez schreeuwde Haney soms zo luid op training dat haar gebrul tot op de parking buiten te horen was. Ouders waren niet welkom op de trainingen.

“Maggie ze me: ‘Je bent al een gezet type, dus we gaan je gewicht in het oog moeten houden,” vervolde Hernandez. “Of ze riep: ‘Je bent zo rondborstig’, zodat iedereen het kon horen.” Waarna Hernandez twee sportbh’s aandeed om haar beginnende borsten plat te drukken. Om haar gewicht naar beneden te halen, kotste ze haar eten uit, tot voldoening van Haney. “En elk compliment van haar was als wijwater. De ene dag moest ik op eieren lopen in mijn omgang met haar, de andere dag zei ze dat we aan hetzelfde zeel trokken. Maggie wist me echt heel goed te manipuleren.”

Na de Spelen van Rio laste Hernandez een pauze in en brak ze met haar coach. Ze verhuisde naar California waar ze terug begon te turnen, onder een nieuwe coach. Ze hoopt de Spelen van 2021 te halen.

Het is niet de eerste keer dat USA Gymnastics kreunt onder de schandalen. In januari 2018 werd de nationale teamdokter Lawrence G. Nassar tot levenslang veroordeeld voor het seksueel misbruik van meer dan 250 meisjes en vrouwen, onder wie een tiental olympische gymnasten zoals veelvuldig olympisch en wereldkampioene Biles. USAG vroeg het faillissement aan en bood de slachtoffers van Nassar een minnelijke schikking van 215 miljoen dollar aan. Als ze dat aanvaarden, worden ex-bestuursleden die van het misbruik wisten evenwel buiten vervolging gesteld.

Ook nu vreesde Hernandez dat USAG de zaak in de doofpot zou steken, maar die vrees bleek nu ongegrond. “Ze deden het juiste. Ik kan het bijna niet geloven.”