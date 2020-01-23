“Er is een koning of een koningin in aantocht”: de foto waarmee Usain Bolt aankondigt dat hij papa wordt Valerie Hardie

11u23 0 Olympische Spelen Groot nieuws uit het kamp van Usain Bolt. Neen, de 33-jarige ex-spurter maakt geen comeback. De Jamaicaan wordt voor het eerst vader. Op instagram postte hij daarnet een foto van zijn vriendin Kasi J. Bennett, met bolle buik en de melding: “Ik wil alleen even melden dat een koning of koningin in aantocht is.”

Usain Bolt is al zo’n vijf jaar samen met de 30-jarige Kasi J. Bennett, marketing director bij Elevate Marketing House. Sinds hij op het WK van 2017 in Londen afscheid nam van de atletiek sprak de snelste spurter aller tijden al meer dan eens over zijn voornemen om een gezin te stichten. “Ik wil op een dag zeker kinderen,” vertelde hij in een interview met People Magazine. “Ik heb lang gewacht omdat ik zeker wilde zijn dat ik de juiste vrouw trof. Ik heb altijd gezegd dat ik drie kinderen wil. Een vriend van me heeft er drie. Op een dag waren we samen op pad en het ging er echt zot aan toe. ‘Mmmm, wil ik dat echt wel,’ dacht ik. Ja, ik ben er zeker van.”

De eerste spruit is dus op komst. Nog even afwachten of het een meisje dan wel een jongen wordt die - hopelijk - zijn snelle genen erft. Blijft nog de vraag of hij van plan is om met Bennett te trouwen? “Ik wil het zoals mijn ouders doen - die kenden elkaar tien jaar voor ze de sprong waagden. Ik wil ook mijn tijd nemen zodat ik zeker ben dat alles perfect is.”

Usain Bolt is nog altijd wereldrecordhouder op de 100m en 200m. Hij won negen olympische titels tussen 2008 en 2016 op de 100m, 200m en 4x100m, maar moest er wel eentje met het Jamaicaanse aflossingsteam afstaan door een positief staal van zijn landgenoot Nesta Carter. Voorts staan er ook nog elf wereldtitels op zijn naam.

