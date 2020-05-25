Nog een kanjer betrokken bij eventuele rematch met Tyson: Holyfield schakelt Klitschko in als trainer DMM

25 mei 2020

10u32

Bron: La Gazzetta dello Sport 0 Boksen Ze zijn 53 en 57, maar trainen zich in coronatijden de ziel uit hun lijf voor een al dan niet serieus te nemen comeback. Mike Tyson en Evander Holyfield ménen het in elk geval. Zo zeer dat die laatste zich door minder dan Wladimir Klitschko laat begeleiden.

Het gonst van de geruchten, maar wat Mike Tyson en Evander Holyfield écht van plan zijn, weet voorlopig niemand. Tyson was de eerste die de speculaties op gang bracht met enkele indrukwekkende video’s op Instagram. “Ik wil in conditie raken om drie à vier rondes te vechten voor verschillende goede doelen. I’ll be back”, klonk het veelbetekenend.

Iets later bond ook Holyfield zijn bokshandschoenen weer aan. De 57-jarige ex-wereldkampioen bij de zwaargewichten is vooral ook bekend als de man die een stuk van zijn oor verloor nadat hij door Tyson werd gebeten. Holyfield en ‘Iron Mike’ kampten in de jaren negentig twee keer, telkens ging de overwinning naar Holyfield.

Op de vraag of hij voor een derde keer tegen Tyson zou willen vechten, was Holyfield enkele dagen geleden meer dan duidelijk. “Natuurlijk wil ik tegen Mike vechten. Ik sta er zeker voor open, en ik weet dat ik het voor mezelf ook goed zou willen doen. Zeker op 57-jarige leeftijd. Ik kan hem aan, maar Mike moet het natuurlijk zelf ook willen.”

Of het er van komt, is nog maar de vraag. Tyson liet de voorbije dagen weten dat zijn ‘comeback’ er zal zijn tegen een verrassende tegenstander. Holyfield doet in elk geval lustig verder met de hype. De Amerikaan nam met Wladimir Klitschko (44) één van zijn opvolgers als wereldkampioen bij de zwaargewichten onder de arm. De twee waren de voorbije dagen te zien in een Instagram-video.

