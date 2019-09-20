Nina Sterckx (17) verbreekt drie Europese jeugdrecords op WK gewichtheffen Redactie

20 september 2019

21u24 0 WK gewichtheffen Nina Sterckx (17) blijft schitteren. Op het WK gewichtheffen in Pattaya in Thailand werd het Belgische talent 18de in de gewichtsklasse tot 55 kilogram, goed voor de verpulvering van drie Europese jeugdrecords.

In de snatch, waarbij het gewicht in één beweging boven het hoofd wordt getild, geraakte ze aan 85 kilogram - een verbetering van het Europees jeugdrecord met drie kilogram. In de Clean & Jerk (het gewicht eerst op de schouders brengen en daarna boven het hoofd stoten) kwam ze uit op 102 kilogram, waarmee ze het Europese jeugdrecord met één kilogram scherper stelde. In totaal klokte ze dus af op 187 kilogram, goed voor een verbetering van het Europese jeugdrecord met vier kilogram. Binnenkort zal Nina Sterckx deelnemen aan het EK U20 in Boekarest.

