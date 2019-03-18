Net niet voor de Belgen: Heemeryck 2de in Ironman Campeche, Van Lierde 5de DMM

18 maart 2019

Net niet voor de Belgen in de 70.3 Ironman van Campeche. Met Frederik Van Lierde (39) en Pieter Heemeryck (29) stonden twee landgenoten met winstkansen aan de start in Mexico, maar na 1,9 km zwemmen, 90 km fietsen en een loopproef van 21,1 km ging de zege naar Michael Weiss. De Oostenrijker voltooide zijn triatlon op de halve afstand in 3u50:02. De twee Belgen eindigden in de top vijf.

Pieter Heemeryck - vorig jaar 5de op het 70.3-WK Ironman- kwam in het afsluitende loopnummer opzetten en naderde op een bepaald moment tot op een twintigtal seconden van leider Weiss. De Oostenrijker verslapte niet waardoor Heemeryck zich bij de aankomst tevreden moest stellen met de tweede plaats op 1:26 van de winnaar.

Frederik Van Lierde - gestart met rugnummer 1 - kwam dan weer als eerste van de fiets en leek even op weg naar de overwinning. Helaas viel de West-Vlaming daarna sterk terug in het lopen. Hij zou uiteindelijk finishen op de vijfde plaats. Na de wedstrijd werd duidelijk waarom Van Lierde zoveel terrein prijs gaf in het lopen.

“Ik liep helemaal leeg”, vertelde hij over zijn wedstrijd. “Het leek op de perfecte wedstrijd, maar eindigde in ‘slechts’ een vijfde plaats. Ik kwam als tweede uit het water en reed daarna een heel goed fietsgedeelte met mijn nieuwe Cervélo. Ik kwam als eerste van de fiets, maar onderweg was ik rond kilometerpaal 15 wel mijn drinkbus met energiedrank verloren. Dat betaalde zich cash na 5 kilometer lopen. Ik kon daarna alleen maar nog mijn best doen om de wedstrijd te beëindigen.”