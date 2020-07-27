Nederlandse judoka Lucassen (23) stapte uit het leven: “Ze stierf niet aan corona, wel door corona” GVS

27 juli 2020

08u30 12 Meer sport De Nederlandse judoka Ilona Lucassen (23) stapte uit het leven omdat de coronacrisis en lockdown haar structuur en regelmaat hadden afgenomen. Dat vertelt haar moeder in De Volkskrant. Lucassen was een groot talent: ze veroverde onder meer brons op de GP van Den Haag.

Op 14 juni maakte de Nederlandse Jubobond (JBN) bekend dat Ilona Lucassen twee dagen ervoor op 23-jarige leeftijd onverwachts was overleden. Haar judoschool uit Geldrop deelde wat later mee dat het om zelfdoding ging.

Bij De Volkskrant vertelt Mariëtte, de mama van Ilona, dat de judoka met zichzelf in de knoei zat door de coronasituatie en bijhorende lockdown. “Tot dan had ze een heel gestructureerd leven. Ze trainde ‘s ochtends, ging naar school en trainde weer na de lessen. Door corona kon dat niet meer. Plots had ze niets meer om handen.”

Op Instagram postte Ilona midden april een oudere foto met haar twee judokavriendinnen. Ze liet weten hun gezamenlijke avonturen enorm te missen. “Ik hoop dat we dit snel weer kunnen doen”, luidde het bijschrift bij de foto.

Ilona had ADHD, wat haar carrière nooit bemoeilijkte, maar werd tijdens de coronacrisis wel roekelozer. Zo ging ze in het trainingscentrum van Papendal een keer de trap af in een rolstoel van een andere sporter. Ze kreeg een disciplinaire straf. Maar niemand merkte dat Ilona stilaan in een depressie gleed. “Misschien kunnen we hier iets van leren. We moeten meer aandacht schenken voor het wegvallen van structuur en duidelijkheid in het leven van jongeren in deze tijden van corona. Ilona is niet overleden aan corona, maar wel door corona”, vertelt Mariëtte.

Ilona werd aanzien als een groot talent. Ze was krachtig, had techniek en leefde voor haar sport. Ze behoorde sinds 2016 tot de Nederlandse nationale selectie. Haar beste prestatie leverde ze twee jaar geleden af toen ze brons veroverde op de Grand Prix in Den Haag. Afgelopen jaar maakte ze ook onderdeel uit van het team dat zilver won op het EK voor gemengde teams.

Wie met vragen zit rond zelfdoding, kan terecht op de Zelfmoordlijn via het gratis nummer 1813 of op www.zelfmoord1813.be