Weduwe Kobe Bryant heeft pakkende boodschap voor basketbalicoon op 19de huwelijksverjaardag: "Ik mis je zó hard”

Vanessa Bryant, weduwe van Kobe Bryant, heeft het basketbalicoon geëerd op Instagram ter gelegenheid van wat hun 19e huwelijksverjaardag had moeten zijn. “Mijn koning, mijn hart, mijn beste vriend”, schrijft Vanessa Bryant op Instagram bij een oude foto van het koppel. “Gelukkige 19e huwelijksverjaardag. Ik mis je zo hard. Ik wou dat je hier kon zijn om me in je armen te nemen. Ik hou van je.”

Op 26 januari kwamen de 41-jarige Bryant en zijn 13-jarige dochter Gianna om bij een helikoptercrash. Ze waren op weg naar een basketbalmatch van het team van Gianna, dat Bryant coachte.