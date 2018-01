VIDEO: Vechtpartij op het parket in Orlando, Boston niet opgewassen tegen goudhaantje New Orleans

Another big game from @AntDavis23 and he's your #FantasyPlayeroftheNight! 45 PTS, 16 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL & 2 BLK for 75.2 #NBAFantasy points in Boston tonight!



In his past two games, AD has done this: 93 PTS, 33 REB, 5 STL & 5 BLK for 160.6 FPTS! pic.twitter.com/RB7swdH7zB

