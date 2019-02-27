VIDEO. Tweede zege op rij voor New York Knicks, Denver en Jokic pakken scalp Oklahoma
De New York Knicks hebben hun tweede zege op rij geboekt in de NBA. Na de zege van afgelopen weekend tegen San Antonio Spurs werd er deze keer in het eigen Madison Square Garden met 108-103 gewonnen van Orlando Magic. Bij de Knicks was Emmanuel Mudiay uitblinker met negentien punten en zo bezorgde hij zijn team de dertiende zege van het seizoen, waarmee ze wel op de laatste plaats blijven in de Eastern Conference.
17 PTS. 14 REB. 3 STL. 6 BLK. @23savage____ leads the @nyknicks to victory at MSG! #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/HsoD4afFpb link
De uitslagen:
Denver - Oklahoma City 121-112
36 PTS | 9 REB | 10 AST link
Nikola Jokic & the @nuggets improve to 42-18 on the season! #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/JvkBtr4Dac
Toronto - Boston 118-95
Kawhi Leonard (21 PTS) & @pskills43 (25 PTS) lead the @Raptors to the W in Toronto! #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/2efdYByz4L link
Kyle Lowry sets up Pascal Siakam for your Heads Up Play of the Day! pic.twitter.com/Uz04bUyJ6v link
New York - Orlando 108-103
Standen (zeges, nederlagen, winstpercentage):
EASTERN CONFERENCE
1. Milwaukee 46 14 0.767
2. Toronto 45 17 0.726
3. Indiana 40 21 0.656
4. Philadelphia 39 22 0.639
5. Boston 37 24 0.607
6. Brooklyn 32 30 0.516
7. Detroit 29 30 0.492
8. Charlotte 28 32 0.467
9. Orlando 28 34 0.452
10. Miami 26 33 0.441
11. Washington 24 36 0.400
12. Atlanta 20 41 0.328
13. Chicago 16 45 0.262
14. Cleveland 14 47 0.230
15. New York 13 48 0.213
WESTERN CONFERENCE
1. Golden State 43 17 0.717
2. Denver 42 18 0.700
3. Oklahoma City 38 22 0.633
4. Portland 37 23 0.617
5. Houston 35 25 0.583
6. Utah 33 26 0.559
7. LA Clippers 34 28 0.548
8. San Antonio 33 29 0.532
9. Sacramento 31 29 0.517
10. Minnesota 29 32 0.483
11. LA Lakers 29 31 0.483
12. New Orleans 27 35 0.435
13. Dallas 26 34 0.433
14. Memphis 24 38 0.387
15. Phoenix 12 50 0.194
Programma van woensdag:
Charlotte - Houston
Atlanta - Minnesota
Brooklyn - Washington
Miami - Golden State
Boston - Portland
Memphis - Chicago
San Antonio - Detroit
Dallas - Indiana
Utah - LA Clippers
Sacramento - Milwaukee
LA Lakers - New Orleans
