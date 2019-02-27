VIDEO. Tweede zege op rij voor New York Knicks, Denver en Jokic pakken scalp Oklahoma

  • Bron: Belga
Nikola Jokic heeft Gerami Grant van OKC voor zich.
Nikola Jokic heeft Gerami Grant van OKC voor zich.

De New York Knicks hebben hun tweede zege op rij geboekt in de NBA. Na de zege van afgelopen weekend tegen San Antonio Spurs werd er deze keer in het eigen Madison Square Garden met 108-103 gewonnen van Orlando Magic. Bij de Knicks was Emmanuel Mudiay uitblinker met negentien punten en zo bezorgde hij zijn team de dertiende zege van het seizoen, waarmee ze wel op de laatste plaats blijven in de Eastern Conference.

De uitslagen:

Denver - Oklahoma City 121-112

Toronto - Boston 118-95

New York - Orlando 108-103

Standen (zeges, nederlagen, winstpercentage):

EASTERN CONFERENCE

1. Milwaukee 46 14 0.767

2. Toronto 45 17 0.726

3. Indiana 40 21 0.656

4. Philadelphia 39 22 0.639

5. Boston 37 24 0.607

6. Brooklyn 32 30 0.516

7. Detroit 29 30 0.492

8. Charlotte 28 32 0.467

9. Orlando 28 34 0.452

10. Miami 26 33 0.441

11. Washington 24 36 0.400

12. Atlanta 20 41 0.328

13. Chicago 16 45 0.262

14. Cleveland 14 47 0.230

15. New York 13 48 0.213

WESTERN CONFERENCE

1. Golden State 43 17 0.717

2. Denver 42 18 0.700

3. Oklahoma City 38 22 0.633

4. Portland 37 23 0.617

5. Houston 35 25 0.583

6. Utah 33 26 0.559

7. LA Clippers 34 28 0.548

8. San Antonio 33 29 0.532

9. Sacramento 31 29 0.517

10. Minnesota 29 32 0.483

11. LA Lakers 29 31 0.483

12. New Orleans 27 35 0.435

13. Dallas 26 34 0.433

14. Memphis 24 38 0.387

15. Phoenix 12 50 0.194

Programma van woensdag:

Charlotte - Houston

Atlanta - Minnesota

Brooklyn - Washington

Miami - Golden State

Boston - Portland

Memphis - Chicago

San Antonio - Detroit

Dallas - Indiana

Utah - LA Clippers

Sacramento - Milwaukee

LA Lakers - New Orleans

