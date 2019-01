VIDEO. Onhoudbare James Harden breekt voor vierde keer op rij de grens van 40 punten

🚀 @JHarden13 goes off for 43 PTS, 13 AST, 10 REB in the @HoustonRockets win, recording his 4th straight game with 40+ points! #Rockets



Harden joins Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant as the only players in the last 30 seasons to score 400+ points in a 10-game span. pic.twitter.com/c3d7QHHuct

