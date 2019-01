VIDEO. Kyle Kuzma neemt het over van gekwetste LeBron om Lakers zege te bezorgen

🚀 @JHarden13 tallies 42 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST for the @HoustonRockets against Milwaukee. #Rockets



Harden has now recorded at least 30 points and five assists in each of his last 14 games, the longest such streak in @NBAHistory. pic.twitter.com/lPmLa2uZ00

NBA(@ NBA)